“Not Good Enough”: Saints GM Mickey Loomis Issues Strong Statement After Owner Gayle Benson Vents Frustration Over Poor Results

In October 2024, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh just five games into the season, then removed GM Joe Douglas a few weeks later. Owners can lose patience in a hurry, and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is now sounding a similar alarm.

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After a 1-4 start, Benson publicly called the team’s performance not acceptable, adding that the responsibility fell on the coaching staff and on GM Mickey Loomis’ football operation.

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“That is not acceptable to me, and it falls short of what our fans truly deserve. hear the frustration directed toward our team and our organization. It is not lost on me. Our fans invest their time, their money and their hearts in the Saints. They are right to expect more than we have delivered.

“As an owner, the responsibility does start with me. I will not make excuses, and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard. I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improve this team. Everyone in this organization understands the urgency. We must prepare better, execute consistently and correct the mistakes that are costing us the games. Words will not restore our fans’ confidence; our performance must do that.”

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However, Saints GM Mickey Loomis didn’t spend much time sharing his honest reactions to the owner’s comments, acknowledging the team’s struggles.

“I understood where she’s coming from, and I think every once in a while, we all need to be a little uncomfortable. That’s okay,” Loomis said in a recent media interaction. “Well, we haven’t done that [build a roster that can win] yet, have we? So I think, you know, again, this is an outcome-based sport, and it’s not good enough yet.

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“I think, you know, process probably is a little more on the forefront as opposed to the outcome. We have to make sure our processes are right and that our development is correct, and then we’ll get the outcomes that we want and expect.”

The New Orleans Saints kicked off their 2026 season in a strong fashion. They fought back against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, forcing them to overtime before losing a 31-30 thriller. Then, they followed that up with a 24-17 road upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

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However, the main reason behind Gayle Benson’s harsh criticism was the three consecutive disappointing home losses. In Week 3, the Saints fell down 35-27 to the Las Vegas Raiders, then in Week 4, a lopsided 45-24 blowout loss to division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, came in their way.

In Week 5, the Saints once again faltered to a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This collapse was visibly frustrating because the Saints had shown considerable potential over the first two weeks of the season.

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According to the owner, the Saints fans rightly deserve a good performance from the franchise, as the team is yet to win a Super Bowl since 2009.