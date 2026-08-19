“Not the Ideal Flow”: Saints HC Urges Players to Throw Emotions Aside After Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys Joint Training

Dallas Cowboys hosted the New Orleans Saints for a joint practice on Tuesday. However, when the practice turned into a fight session, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer dubbed it a “fight club.” Whereas Saints head coach Kellen Moore wants the players to ignore all the “rah-rah” and focus on playing ball.

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“All the chippiness of it, not the ideal flow of a joint practice, but we got the work we need,” Moore said, per NBC Sports. “Schotty and I communicated, we know each other from working in the past, so we communicated.”

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A total of six fights reportedly took place. Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku threw a punch and was ejected from practice for the second time this offseason for the same reason. Saints center Erik McCoy was involved in the brawl with Ezeiruaku. Meanwhile, McCoy was also seen tossing his helmet in another brawl.

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A major incident that made the session resemble a ring fight was when Saints tight end Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, was pushed and punched by Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson.

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As the fight escalated and other players from both teams joined in, Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson tried to attack Rechsteiner, to which the WWE prodigy responded with a wrestling-style slam on the field.

“There’s a lot of rah-rah and emotion to football, and that’s part of it. At the end of the day it’s about executing and running football plays. There’s a lot of loud people on a football field, but at the end of the day it’s about executing football plays,” Moore said. “Take all the emotion out of it, watch it without all the rah-rah to it, and we’ll get some good lessons.”

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Even with everything going on, both head coaches focused on the work the teams got done that day. But as incidents continued to erupt one after another, they considered stopping the session.

However, Moore also said the Saints “got some good stuff out of this.” Meanwhile, Schottenheimer did not think the Cowboys got enough good work done and was “disappointed.”

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“We’re going to play on the edge, and we’re not going to take . . . shit from anybody,” Schottenheimer said. “But at the same time, I don’t think [the Saints] were the only ones stirring up the shit. I think we might’ve been stirring it up as well. It was a sloppy practice all in all, and it’s got to be better.”

This marked the second joint practice of the season for both teams. Dallas previously worked out with the Los Angeles Rams, while New Orleans trained with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, none of their other sessions escalated into the widespread chaos seen here.

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According to the collective bargaining agreement, players can now be held responsible and fined for fights in joint practices. For now, no team has announced any disciplinary actions for the players involved.

The Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints will now face each other in the preseason finale on Aug. 28.