Prayers Pour In for Chris Olave as Scary Health Update Announced on Saints WR for Week 18

Dark clouds have gathered over the New Orleans Saints as they head into Week 18 without their star wide receiver, Chris Olave. Sources close to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football revealed that a recent medical screening detected a blood clot in Olave’s lung.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Chris Olave will be out this week, per source,” Underhill reported on X. “A blood clot was detected in his lung. Got caught early before anything bad could happen and will be fine. But not playing this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the news is a significant blow to the Saints’ lineup, there’s a sense of relief that Olave’s condition has been detected early, so immediate treatments can be provided to prevent it from becoming something serious.

Furthermore, Olave has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly “doing well.” With no family history of blood clots, the wideout is expected to attain full health by next month.

He’s coming off a strong game in Week 17, racking up 8 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. With this, his total count of 2025 reached a career-best 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He’s been on Injured Reserve since Wednesday with an illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t Olave’s first health issue. He missed the latter half of 2024 due to two documented concussions. That’s why he refused to sit out any game this season despite struggling with a neck issue throughout, as he wanted to play all 17 games.

“I think it’s going to be my first time in my NFL career playing 17,” he said following Week 17’s victory. “It means a lot, man. One of my goals, one of my main goals for this year, is trying to play all 17. Playing through injuries, playing through all that. So I’m super grateful, like I said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

All that remained was Week 18, which the 25-year-old was looking forward to. But since it’s not a high-stakes game for the Saints, the guilt wouldn’t eat him out.

NFL fans send prayers to Chris Olave

As the news hit social media, prayers began pouring in for Olave. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expressed the relief of early deduction by writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s pretty scary. But early detection is important.”

The news came as a shock, as Olave was enjoying a career-best season. He received treatment on Friday for his recurring neck injury, where the blood clot might have been detected. The Saints community, as well as NFL fans across the country, have sent prayers to the young receiver.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New Orleans Saints Dec 21, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave 12 waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens 21 during the second half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251221_szo_la1_0468

“Chris Olave had a fantastic season. He had a career year and deserves a big new contract!” wrote a fan. “It sucks he can’t play in the last game of the season, but he is going to have another good season next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drafted in the 2022 first round, Olave is eligible for a contract extension. Considering his performance this season, he might land a lucrative contract, but may also head into the fifth-year option of his rookie contract if negotiations don’t go in his favor.

“Glad he’s okay. Missing a week is nothing compared to catching something serious in time,” wrote another fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the emotion that every fan is resonating with right now. Though he wanted to finish all 17 games, it’s better that he begin treatment as soon as possible. His condition is reportdely managable with medication, and if all goes well, he’ll be back on his feet next month, as sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Hope he is okay,” wrote another fan. “At least Giants fans can stop crying now about Shough having ‘too many weapons.’”

2025 may have gone beyond saving for New Orleans, but the last four weeks have certainly shown promise for next season. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has gone 5-3 since becoming a starter and recorded 1,997 yards, 69.9% completion rate, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. And his most reliable target on the field has been Olave. Now with 2025 season is over for him, his focus will be on becoming healthy.