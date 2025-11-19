Saints Cut Ties With Former Cowboys WR as Kellen Moore Sets Clear Expectations – Report

The New Orleans Saints and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks have mutually agreed to part ways, according to reports from ESPN’s Nick Underhill.

The 32-year-old had signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Saints in March 2025, returning to the franchise that drafted him in the first round (20th overall) in 2014. However, his second stint in New Orleans didn’t deliver the results. In 10 games this season, Cooks managed just 19 receptions for 165 yards on 25 targets with zero touchdowns, averaging a career-low 8.7 yards per reception.​

The veteran’s production drastically declined from his time with the Dallas Cowboys, where he recorded 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during the 2024 season. His 2023 season with Dallas saw 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games.​

According to reports, Cooks renegotiated his contract to facilitate the move, as he had guaranteed money remaining in 2026. After clearing waivers, Cooks will become a free agent and is expected to target playoff-contending teams seeking veteran depth at receiver.​

Meanwhile, the Saints are opening up more opportunities for young receivers like Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton.​ The team had already traded veteran Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks before the NFL’s trade deadline.

They also appear committed to utilizing rookie running back Devin Neal more prominently. Neal, a sixth-round pick from Kansas, has seen limited action with just 10 rushing attempts for 43 yards and 7 receptions for 21 yards through only six games of the 2025 season. With Kendre Miller out for the season due to a torn ACL, Neal figures to receive increased touches alongside Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

The decision to cut ties with Cooks comes as first-year head coach Kellen Moore identified critical areas for improvement following the team’s bye week self-evaluation.

Kellen Moore targets red-zone improvement ahead of week 12

“Red zone is an area that you look into,” Moore said during his Monday media availability.

“Just because every time you’re down there, the value of a touchdown is huge. And so right now, that’s a big opportunity for us to grow in.”

Imago

The numbers paint a bleak picture. The Saints rank dead last, No. 32, in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage, converting just 38.5% of their red zone possessions into touchdowns. Over the last three weeks before the bye, the Saints’ red zone performance deteriorated even further, converting a dismal 16.7% of red zone possessions into touchdowns.

This represents a catastrophic failure for an offense trying to establish any offensive rhythm under rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.​

“Some of the run game things [are] opportunities to grow and create explosive plays,” Kellen Moore explained.

“There’s always all these little margins that hopefully we can improve on.”

Perhaps most alarmingly, the Saints haven’t seen a 30-plus-yard rush by a running back since the end of the 2021 season. The road ahead won’t be easy for a team still searching for consistency, but Week 12 against Atlanta, who are at a 3-7 record, offers the first look at whether these changes can spark a much-needed turnaround.