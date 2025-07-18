Saints Finally Get a Strict Date to Finalize Tyler Shough’s Contract as Ex-RB Walks Away From Kellen Moore

Tyler Shough hasn’t taken a single snap for the Saints yet. But he’s already doing something special in New Orleans. He’s becoming part of the culture. While most rookies keep their heads down, the QB has been diving headfirst into the city’s culture like a local. He’s swapping pothole stories with reporters, learning to shuck oysters at legendary spots, and even shouting out his favorite restaurants. As LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson put it: “We’ve seen (Shough) go to dinner at Drago’s… heard him tell the story of popping a tire on a pothole in his truck.” But the question looming is: When is Shough getting his paycheck?

After years of polite but distant QB play, Shough’s genuine enthusiasm feels like a breath of fresh air. But behind the feel-good moments, there’s an unexpected hurdle looming – one that could put a damper on this honeymoon period. While Shough’s winning hearts off the field, the Saints front office still needs to finish one crucial piece of business with their new QB. And time is running out to get it done. The Saints’ front office thought they’d have Tyler Shough’s rookie deal wrapped up by now. Instead, they’re watching a domino effect across the league that’s complicating negotiations.

When Adam Schefter tweeted, “Seattle Seahawks and Nick Emmanwori reached agreement tonight on a fully guaranteed contract, marking the first time in NFL history that pick No. 35 in the second round has secured a fully guaranteed deal,” it wasn’t just league news. Indeed, it became New Orleans’ problem. Now with Saints rookies reporting on July 22, the clock is ticking louder than a French Quarter jazz band. Shough remains one of the last unsigned second-rounders. And every new guaranteed deal, like Houston‘s Jayden Higgins and Cleveland‘s Carson Schwesinger, sets a precedent that pushes the Saints closer to a tough decision. Do they break their usual structure for a QB their coach believes in?

Kellen Moore hasn’t been shy about his faith in Tyler Shough, passing on first-round QBs to grab him at No. 40. With Spencer Rattler showing flashes but no consistency last year, this isn’t just about signing a backup. It’s about potentially locking down their future starter. So, while the Saints wrestle with Shough’s contract, another familiar face is officially moving on.

And this exit might sting more than fans expect.

RB Jordan Mims exits Saints for new opportunity

Jordan Mims’ departure from New Orleans slipped under the radar this offseason. But the RB’s move to Tennessee tells a bigger story about second chances. After two years fighting for scraps in the Saints’ backfield – just 20 carries for 70 yards and thankless special teams duty – Mims finally gets his shot with the Titans on a two-year deal. NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news: “The Titans are adding depth to their backfield, agreeing on a 2-year deal with RB Jordan Mims.” It’s a bittersweet exit for a player who once looked destined for more.

At Fresno State, Mims was exceptional, exploding for 1,372 yards and 18 TDs in his final season. But in New Orleans, he became an afterthought, stuck behind Alvin Kamara, lost in the shuffle of roster moves. And eventually squeezed out by new arrivals like Cam Akers and rookie Devin Neal.

Now, Mims joins a Titans backfield that’s far less crowded. With Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears leading the charge, he’ll have cleaner paths to playing time. And a December 28th revenge game against the Saints that’s already circled in red. Meanwhile, New Orleans moves forward with a remodeled RB room. Kamara remains the centerpiece, but the competition behind him is fierce: Akers brings veteran grit, Neal adds rookie spark, and holdovers Kendre Miller and Clyde Edwards-Helaire fight to keep their spots.

For Mims, this Titans deal isn’t just about a paycheck. It’s about proving his 18-TD college season wasn’t a fluke and showing the Saints what they overlooked. And for New Orleans? It’s another reminder that roster decisions ripple far beyond spreadsheets, especially when a motivated former player waits on the schedule.