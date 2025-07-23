Saints Lose Another Player to Retirement After Tyrann Mathieu & Derek Carr

Two more players are now officially out of the picture for the Saints. And honestly, it feels like Derek Carr has just started a bandwagon for his ex-team players. With training camp just around the corner, both rookies and veterans are gearing up for action. Similarly, Tyrann Mathieu, who was an All-American at LSU before being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft was about to grace the field. But now, he thought the best option for this time is to literally hang up his cleats.

The 33-year-old had been struggling with injuries for quite some time. If he had joined the Saints, he may have needed to undergo surgery for his shoulder injury. And that might have sidelined him from the game. Additionally, the veteran was due $30 million in guaranteed money. However, he chose to stay away from the chaos by announcing his retirement.

Now, the tricky part for the Saints is the other veterans who also announced their retirement recently, thinning the roster. The latest name on the list is Saints tight end Dallin Holker, who retired just after one season with the franchise. “I want to thank the New Orleans Saints, Colorado State, BYU, and Lehi High School for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase a dream I’ve had since I was a kid,” Saints# 85 wrote in his Instagram post.

A post shared by Dallin Holker (@dholker)

The 25-year-old signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2024. He saw action in quite a few games with the team after going undrafted in 2024. The former BYU finished the season with three catches for 21 yards. This was after his remarkable 2023 season at Colorado State, where he was also a Mackey Award finalist.

Holker spent four years at BYU before transferring to Colorado State. He then became a standout tight end with 64 catches, 767 yards, and six touchdowns. A Mackey Award finalist, he’s best known for his game-winning “Holy Holker” Hail Mary catch in CSU’s first-ever win over Boise State. Now that he is gone, fans are left wiping their tears off. Anyway, the Saints have four veteran tight ends (Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill (knee), Foster Moreau (knee), and Jack Stoll) on the roster. But we can’t deny that it’s a serious situation for the team, especially when Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Tyrann Mathieu’s hanging cleats remind his greatness!

Tyrann Mathieu is hanging up his cleats, literally, as he shared a picture of them hanging on a bar. After 12 impactful years in the NFL, the former LSU standout and New Orleans native has officially retired. For fans and for Mathieu himself, it’s a full-circle moment. From high school star at St. Augustine to college icon at LSU, and finally, to an NFL career that ended with the Saints, it’s wholesome.

Mathieu brought his flair to every team he played for. And his time with the Saints was equally special. In his first season in New Orleans, he notched a career-high 91 tackles, proving he still had it in him. Over the past three years, he racked up 10 interceptions and 24 pass deflections.

“To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me the strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined,” he said. Of course, his nickname ‘Honey Badger‘ goes all the way back to his LSU days. Known for his golden hair, aggressive style, and unrelenting hustle, Mathieu became a household name in college football.

Now, with Mathieu stepping away, the Saints’ secondary is turning a new page. The roster will have more youth this year. Third-year safety Jordan Howden is expected to take on a larger role. With Carr out of the picture, rookie Tyler Shough is expected to take up the starting role, though he has competition. It’s a new era for the Saints’ defense!