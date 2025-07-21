Saints Make It Official for Tyler Shough With $10M Announcement After Kellen Moore’s QB Battle Decision

Tyler Shough didn’t just battle opponents; he battled his own body. Again and again. At Texas Tech, he broke his collarbone twice in back-to-back seasons. Each time, the whispers grew louder. But Shough didn’t flinch. He transferred to Louisville for a final shot. All 12 games. No setbacks. No tape jobs hiding pain. Just consistent, tough, smart football from a guy who had every reason to quit. By the end of 2024, he wasn’t limping to the finish. But, he was powering through it, throwing for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns. The NFL noticed. The Saints noticed.

On July 21st, they just dropped the bag, only to land a $10 million deal in the NFL. Tyler Shough isn’t just another second-round pick. He’s the kind of gamble that screams boom or bust. But if Mickey Loomis is giving him four years and making it official this early, someone in the Saints building saw more than tape.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But, the main discussion continues. In New Orleans, that QB1 spot is still very much up for grabs. Despite the rookie’s fully guaranteed contract, head coach Kellen Moore isn’t handing out anything based on draft status or check size. This isn’t about potential on paper. It’s about production on grass. And Spencer Rattler, now in year two, isn’t going quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, Shough has the tools, but he’ll need to earn the job outright in camp. “If he wins the starting role, it’ll be because of that fact,” Jackson wrote. “It won’t be about a rookie-scale deal.” That’s not lip service. That’s a warning shot to anyone assuming the Saints already chose their guy.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.