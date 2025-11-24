Saints Make Justin Tucker Decision As Ex-Ravens Kicker Gets NFL Comeback Chance After Suspension

The Saints may have a solution for the kicking inconsistency that has been costing them points and games during the 2025 season. The team will be hosting a kicker tryout with suspended former Baltimore Ravens player Justin Tucker among those invited. This marks Tucker’s first workout opportunity since completing a 10-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Saints are evaluating multiple kickers, with Tucker joined by veteran Cade York for the tryout session. This development comes after Tucker’s eligibility for reinstatement was restored on November 11, following his completion of the first ten games of the 2025 regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker’s suspension stems from allegations of sexual inappropriate behavior made by massage therapists in the Baltimore area.

The NFL investigation found that 16 massage therapists from eight different spas accused Tucker of misconduct during incidents that reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016. The allegations were first reported by the Baltimore Banner in late January 2025, initially involving six therapists before escalating to the full 16.​

Tucker has consistently denied all allegations, calling them “unequivocally false.” His legal team characterized the claims as “impossible to prove,” and he has not faced any criminal charges or civil lawsuits related to the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche, issued a statement at the time of the suspension, saying that “Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter.”​

Meanwhile, the Saints’ kicker situation has become critical, prompting the tryout decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Justin Tucker becomes a serious consideration as the Saints face struggles

The Saints’ kicker situation has become critical, prompting the tryout decision. Current Saints kicker Blake Grupe is struggling significantly, converting only 69.2% of his field goal attempts this season, the worst percentage in the NFL among kickers with at least 20 attempts.​

Imago Image Credits – X account @JustinTucker

Grupe’s recent performance has been particularly concerning. In the Saints’ 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, he missed field goals from 38 and 47 yards, with sources indicating his struggles extended throughout the game. The missed kicks were especially damaging given that they came in a game where the Saints’ offense was already struggling, falling to a 2-9 record on the season.​

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation represents a significant shift for a Saints organization that had been patient with Grupe through his first two seasons with the team. During his tenure, Grupe had made 57 of 68 field goal attempts through his first two seasons before this marked decline. However, the franchise can no longer ignore the performance gap between Grupe and historically successful kickers.

For Tucker, the tryout represents a potential return to the NFL after over a year of being sidelined. The 36-year-old has now finally got the opportunity to make a historic comeback.