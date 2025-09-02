Saints Veteran Clears Feelings on Kellen Moore Releasing 3x All-Pro, Which Forced Alvin Kamara’s Strong Response

Saints‘ 53-man roster followed the script. For the most part, at least. There were some cuts we expected, and some inclusions that didn’t really come as a surprise. Cutting ties with someone whom you have known for a long time is always difficult. And that’s what happened when Kellen Moore announced the release of veteran JT Gray‘s name. It not only created a stir among the fans, but it also brought out raw responses from ex-players as well as current players equally. One player’s response was nsfw.

After Saints beat writer Nick Underhill broke the news, it wasn’t long before the reactions started pouring in. Veteran Saints’ punter Thomas Morstead wrote, “JT, such an awesome team mate and professional as it gets. Kicked a– on practice squad first. Earned everything! Whatever team gets this guy will be fortunate” on X.

And yes, for any franchise, landing him would be like finding gold. Fortunate is an understatement. He’s been the backbone of New Orleans’ special teams. Gray earned All-Pro honors three times: first-team in 2021 and 2024, second-team in 2019. The four-year special teams captain played all 17 games last season, leading the NFL with 26 special teams tackles and 16 solo coverage stops. Gray racked up 98 career games, has a combined 103 tackles, with 68 solo and 2 QB hits.

Special teams don’t always get love, but momentum swings and field position win games, and he’s been the steady dose of that for the Saints. Taking him off the roster takes a lot away. Moore’s statement about the release was one of those difficult ones. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank J.T. for everything he has given to the Saints over the past seven seasons. His leadership, professionalism, and commitment to excellence set the standard for what it means to be a Saint,” Coach Kellen Moore said. “We are grateful for his contributions both on and off the field, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

So what made Moore come to this decision? He said the decision came down to roster flexibility, and admitted it was “one of the hardest things so far this year.” Gray’s hamstring kept him from getting much work in camp, and Moore said they needed some roster flexibility going into Week 1. That same move opened the door for DT Coziah Izzard, who landed on the practice squad.

The flexibility matters, but probably not at the cost of losing Gray. In 2024, he straight-up led the league in coverage stops (16). Is losing a difference maker worth the ‘flexibility’ Moore is talking about? Alvin Kamara doesn’t think so.

Alvin Kamara’s three-letter reaction

If you thought Morstead’s post was that typical, steady veteran response, Alvin Kamara’s was one with all the emotions. He chimed in with a simple, three-letter response: “Wtf.” And these three letters might encapsulate what every Saints fan feels.

Kamara’s shock is absolutely understandable. Gray spent all seven NFL seasons in New Orleans. Who had his most productive season last year? Gray suited up for all 17 games last season and was everywhere, leading the entire NFL with a career-high in special teams tackles. Add in the league-best coverage stops.

Kamara enters his eighth New Orleans season as a key offensive weapon under quarterback Spencer Rattler. When this is how the roster reacts to a player getting waived, it underscores the impact he had in that locker room. And this cut reverberates beyond special teams boxes on the stat sheet. Little roster math might not justify cutting someone like Gray. The fans know it, and the Saints locker room knows it.

For Moore, if Gray lands somewhere fast and keeps making plays, fans are going to question this move for months. Sure, if the team’s new roster shape yields early returns and the special teams units plug holes, it earns back the trust. But for now, we might not hear the end of it. At least not until the season kicks off.