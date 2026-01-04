Saints Send 5-Word Message to Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Pledging Allegiance to New Orleans

Essentials Inside The Story Baker Mayfield acknowledged an unexpected rooting interest Sunday.

The Saints responded with humor that didn’t go unnoticed.

Todd Bowles’ season now hinges on New Orleans’ result.

There’s a popular saying that goes, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and one Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seems to be swearing by it. Baker Mayfield, who once prided himself on being a Saints hater, has suddenly become their biggest cheerleader. And the Saints aren’t shying away from pointing out the irony with the playoffs at the door.

“How the turns have tabled,” wrote the Saints on X.

The Office fans know exactly what New Orleans meant. Using the popular meme inspired by “The Office,” the Saints subtly poked fun at the twist of the tale. The irony stems from an October interview where Baker Mayfield bluntly expressed his deep-seated dislike for the divisional rivals, the Saints. He accused them, or rather their defense, of playing “dirty” football.

“It hasn’t exactly been ‘clean play’ from their part when we play them,” he said. “Physical game, it is what it is; you expect it [from] a division rival. Not much else to say besides the fact I don’t like them.”

The two-time Pro Bowler passed similar sentiments while talking about New Orleans in a summer podcast. Yet, during his postgame press conference yesterday, Baker Mayfield seemed humbled by the interesting turn of events and admitted that he would be watching the Saints vs. Falcons game from the “comfortability” of his own couch. While saying that, he added,

“I am [a Saints fan] tomorrow.”

As for the interesting turn of events, the Bucs’ playoff hopes are tied to a thin rope. They managed to secure a win against the Carolina Panthers at 16-14, thanks to Mayfield’s touchdown to Cade Otton and Chase McLaughlin’s three field goals in Week 18. However, the NFC South title and playoff berth remain far off. For that, Baker Mayfield needs the Saints to defeat the Falcons today.

Because if the Falcons won (which the odds favor), creating a multi-team tie atop the NFC South, the divisional title would go to the Panthers for the first time in a decade due to tiebreakers. A lot is at stake; that’s why the Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles, and his players will have their eyes glued to the TV when Atlanta hosts New Orleans.

Baker Mayfield might have clarity; Todd Bowles does not

Even though no player sporting the Buccaneer Red wants to cheer for New Orleans, it’s a reality they must endure. Their four-year reign over the NFC South is in serious jeopardy, and if somehow Tyler Shough causes a lousy game, it wouldn’t harm the Saints (already sitting at the bottom of the NFC South). But it would be an utter disappointment for the Bucs. And head coach Bowles believes Tampa Bay only has itself to blame for its situation.

“If tomorrow doesn’t happen [a Saints win], it’ll be disappointment, but we put ourselves in this situation,” he said following Week 18’s win.

Clinching a playoff berth means more for Bowles, sitting in a red-hot seat amid the Buccaneers, finishing with a losing record. The Buccaholics are already demanding that the front office take action and part ways with Bowles. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier that if the Bucs had lost against the Panthers, seeing Bowles on the sideline in 2026 was slim, but now, the front office is likely to keep him. It all depends on the Saints’ performance now.