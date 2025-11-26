Support Pours In From Tyler Shough as Blake Grupe Pens Emotional Message on Saints Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Grupe released after eight costly misses

Saints replace him with Cade York over Justin Tucker

Debate grows over York’s ability against Justin Tucker

When you miss eight field goals, being released doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Saints continue struggling as they recently released three-year placekicker Blake Grupe. As the news broke, he shared a heartwarming Instagram post reflecting on his time. Soon, he had received loads of support from his teammates, including New Orleans star quarterback Tyler Shough.

“My brotha! 🖤,” Tyler Shough commented on the post

Blake Grupe decided to express gratitude towards the Saints for making him a part of their journey and thanked the city of New Orleans and his teammates.

“This organization took a chance on me, and I’ve gave everything I had to them and this city every Sunday for these last 3 years. I’m thankful for all the coaches and players that have supported me along the way,” Grupe wrote on the Instagram post. “Nobody wanted it to work more than me. Can’t wait for my next opportunity to prove what I can do 🫡1 Thessalonians 5:18,” the caption of the post said.

Alongside Shough, other teammates also had messages of support for Grupe.

“🖤🖤,” DT John Ridgeway III commented.

“My younghoe koo but still ain’t no Grupe 🖤🫡,” DE Carl Granderson commented.

Similarly, several players across the NFL also showed their support for Gruppe. Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull asked him to “Keep going!!” Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout commented, “Baller! Can’t wait to see you win,” while Kansas City Chiefs great Dante Hall shared, “Make the next chapter the best chapter.”

Grupe got cut after he missed two crucial field goal attempts in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to divisional rivals Atlanta Falcons. This performance was a testament to the season that Blake Grupe had for the New Orleans Saints.

Despite taking far fewer attempts this season compared to the heavier workloads of 2023 and 2024, Grupe has already recorded his most inaccurate year yet. At 18 of 26, with eight misses, this campaign has marked a sharper decline than anything in his first two seasons, ultimately pushing the Saints to move on.

The Saints replace Blake Grupe with a new kicker

The New Orleans Saints picked up Cade York as a replacement for Blake Grupe, as confirmed by The Times-Picayune. York was a member of the 2019 LSU national championship roster and emerged as the preferred choice over veteran NFL star and former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Cade York entered 2025 without a team after bouncing through multiple franchises since being drafted in 2022 by the Cleveland Browns. When the New Orleans Saints opened a kicker tryout, they invited both York and Tucker. The decision has triggered debate among fans and analysts over whether the Saints prioritized optics and character over clutch experience.

In two NFL seasons, York has made 33 of 45 field-goal attempts, for a career success percentage of 73.3%. The kicker comes with plenty of experience as well, having also appeared in games for the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.

With New Orleans sitting at a bleak 2-9 and still searching for stability in all phases, the Saints now turn to Cade York in hopes of finally settling their kicking problems. Up next is a road trip to Miami, a four-win team enduring a rough season of its own, and all eyes will be on whether this fresh addition can give the Saints any kind of spark.

