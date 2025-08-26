“Tanking For Arch:” Calls Mount Against Kellen Moore’s QB Decision as Spencer Rattler Becomes Saints Starter

The New Orleans Saints opened training camp with one question circling: Who’s going to lead this offense? Two quarterbacks with wildly different pedigrees and storylines tangled all summer. Spencer Rattler, a gritty fifth-round pick fighting for redemption after a rookie season marred by injuries and bad luck. And Tyler Shough – the Saints’ highest drafted QB since Archie Manning – is carrying the weight of expectations no rookie wants on his shoulders. And Kellen Moore faced the toughest call: pick between developing raw potential or sticking with proven experience.

Rattler’s tenure in New Orleans started on shaky ground. Last season, he stepped in when injuries hammered the roster, finishing with modest numbers and more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4). Shough, meanwhile, was a roller-coaster draft darling who took a winding college path – three schools, injuries, then a resurgence at Louisville to become April’s first-round follow-up. Against that backdrop, the QB battle was headline fuel. But the clock was ticking fast.

Then came Aug. 27, Kellen Moore dropped the bomb. Spencer Rattler is the Saints’ starting quarterback for Week 1 against Arizona, Moore confirmed. “Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback. Really, really excited for him. He’s done an awesome job this offseason. So, he’s just been consistent. He’s made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process.” This decision came three days after the Saints fell 28-19 to Denver in the preseason finale. In preseason action, Rattler completed 30 of 43 passes for 295 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception.

“And, you know, his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet haven’t certainly shown up. And so, I’m really, really excited about Spencer. He’s earned this opportunity. He’s gonna do a tremendous job for us,” Moore added. On the ground, Rattler ran for 41 yards on seven carries, including a two-point conversion run. Last season, Rattler started six games and saw playing time in seven overall, finishing with 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in an offense battered by injuries to key receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Meanwhile, Moore painted a bigger picture, stressing patience and process over snap judgments. “I’m a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way,” Moore said. “There’s a process for both of these guys. Give them the space to develop, and we think we got two guys that are gonna have great careers for us.” It’s a subtle nod that the job isn’t set in stone – but for now, Rattler’s the man.

Fan backlash builds over Kellen Moore’s surprising QB call

The fanbase did not meet the news quietly. Social media exploded with skepticism, frustration, and biting humor. One fan nailed the mood succinctly: “First team to ever start tanking in August.” The criticism must be viewed in context – the Saints have not clinched a playoff spot since 2021 and are under pressure to perform now. Another predicted doom with a laugh: “Might be seeing an 0-17 team this year! 😂.”

Another fan chimed in with, “Tanking for Arch.” It’s a jab at the Saints’ historical connection to Archie Manning, the franchise’s most iconic QB since the 1970s. Fans sarcastically suggest the team is deliberately “tanking” to rebuild around Shough, drawing parallels to monumental rebuilds of the past that started with a high-profile QB pick. The phrase sums up a grassroots narrative of frustration with Moore’s cautious approach.

Meanwhile, Moore remains positive. He praised Shough’s offseason development, calling it an “important aspect” of a young QB’s growth. “Love the development that he’s had over the course of this entire offseason. He’s done a number of things for the first time in his career just navigating that,” Moore said. “I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver on the last preseason game.”

Others zeroed in on the draft pick fallout. “Really dumb to draft Shough if Rattler will start,” voiced an exasperated follower, while a separate comment forecast Shough’s rapid benching: “Did not expect that damn. Shough in by week 3.” The sentiment was clear – impatience mixed with disbelief. Still, the fans’ impatience rings loud and clear. New Orleans made a high-profile gamble on Shough, but now they’re rolling with the guy they picked in the fifth round last year. It’s a high-stakes choice heading into a high-stakes season in a brutal NFC South division.