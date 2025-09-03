Things Are Looking Bleak for Kellen Moore & Saints as Tyler Shough’s Career Takes Hit in Latest Projection

Kellen Moore’s tenure in New Orleans has started under a cloud. The former Eagles offensive coordinator walked into a 5-12 team with holes everywhere, and it’s already clear that coaching alone won’t patch them up. The Saints’ issues stretch across both sides of the ball, leaving Moore to juggle problems that go far beyond play-calling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The outlook is grim. The Athletic’s Austin Mock projects just 5.2 wins, dead last in the NFL, while oddsmakers see only one winnable game, against the Jets in Week 16. At the heart of the mess is what’s widely considered the league’s weakest quarterback room. The Saints had hoped rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough would emerge as the answer, but the early signs suggest otherwise.

Instead, Shough faltered amid offensive line struggles and inconsistent play throughout training camp. Larry Holder‘s assessment cuts straight to the problem: “The worst quarterback situation in the league.” Without stable quarterback play, Moore’s offensive system faces immediate limitations before games even begin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Saints’ quarterback mess stands out even among the NFL’s troubled franchises. Most teams dealing with QB issues have something to work with. The Rams have Matthew Stafford despite his back problems. Miami has Tua Tagovailoa despite concussion scares. The Saints? They’re rolling with Spencer Rattler‘s 0-6 record and rookie Tyler Shough’s rawness.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250510_neb_la1_0073

But the QB room is just one part. The New Orleans Saints are staring down a full-scale rebuild. As Larry put it, “The rest of the offensive pieces aren’t great and the defense isn’t what it used to be.” Last year’s leading receiver, Juwan Johnson, managed just 548 yards. The offensive line lacks both depth and talent, leaving center Eric McCoy’s health as a make-or-break factor. Add in 110 penalties—most of them self-inflicted drive killers—and it’s hard to see a quick fix. This roster doesn’t just need tweaks; it might need a reset in the 2026 draft, quarterback included.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The defense offers little relief. The Saints gave up 1.5 yards before contact on runs, third worst in the NFL, and routinely broke on third down. Injuries stripped away what little stability they had—Paulson Adebo’s season-ending broken femur in week 7, left them with few proven playmakers. Without veteran leadership or even a reliable backup quarterback, Kellen Moore is trying to run an offense with no rhythm and a defense that can’t hold. It’s a cycle most teams avoid, but New Orleans is stuck in it.

AD

And then comes the financial squeeze. A salary cap nearly $60 million in the red keeps them from buying solutions. Moore looks boxed in on every front, and his hesitancy only magnifies the problem. But maybe concerns with Tyler Shough are a little overblown, especially with the mindset that he has shown after the decision.

Tyler Shough is ready to move past the disappointment

The quarterback battle in New Orleans was close enough to spark debate all summer. But the Saints ultimately chose Spencer Rattler as QB1 just in time before the Cardinals clash. That left Tyler Shough in the backup role. Kellen Moore was left with two choices: go with a guy who had his trial by fire…of the worst kind, with ZERO wins. Or throw a newbie into the fire. For Tyler, though, the competitor that he is, who entered camp with confidence, the outcome stings, and he admitted to the reporters.

“Kellen just pulled us aside, one-on-one with me,” Shough explained. “Talked about what we’re going to do this season. Obviously, I’m super disappointed as a competitor. But I’m ready to roll and support Spencer in any way that I can, and this whole team. Just ready to go this week.” His tone was honest but steady, showing both the frustration of falling short and the maturity of someone determined not to sulk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shough doubled down on his mindset, adding that he’s proud of his growth during camp and that his confidence hasn’t wavered despite the result. His rookie deal is fully guaranteed for four years, which underscores the team’s investment in him. In Moore’s first season, the long view matters just as much as the short term. And Shough’s presence in the room is part of that future equation.

For now, the job is Rattler’s. The Saints head into Week 1 with a clear starter. But Shough’s patience and professionalism hint that this isn’t the end of his story. Whether it’s later this season or further down the line, his time will come. And when it does, he’ll be ready to move past the disappointment and take full command.