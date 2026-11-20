The New Orleans Saints have released Justin Reid, ending his time in New Orleans in the middle of the season. Reid was a regular starter for the team, but the attention has quickly turned to Kansas City, where he won two Super Bowls and where talk of a possible return has started to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just in: #Saints S Justin Reid has requested to be released, and the team is expected to grant it, per @Schultz_Report. Reid will go on waivers and could be an intriguing option for teams with playoff aspirations,” Ari Meirov posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints have released Justin Reid, and the timing caught plenty of people off guard. ESPN’s transactions log shows the move was made on November 19, 2026. He now has to go through waivers, and if no team claims him, he can sign wherever he likes.

The situation got more interesting after reports said Reid had asked to be let go. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley addressed it at a Thursday press conference, saying the team was “working through some things” with the veteran safety and that the request surprised him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justin’s been a professional since he’s been here and I know that I’ve really enjoyed working with him,” Staley said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “There’s some things that we all want a little bit more of from a productivity standpoint. But in terms of the fit, in terms of how he’s been here, he’s been a pleasure to coach. So we’ll just leave it at that.”

The numbers help explain the production comment. Reid, in his ninth NFL season, has started all nine games for New Orleans and has 46 tackles, 28 of them solo, along with 2 tackles for loss. He has not yet picked up an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack, or quarterback hit this year, and his pass deflections are also at zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played every snap through the first six weeks, but things changed after a concussion in the Saints’ seventh game, a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Paris. He never returned to that game, and over the last month he has not played more than 79 percent of the defensive snaps. His last two outings came in at approximately 77 and 79 percent.

That drop has opened the door for Jordan Howden, whose workload has been growing. Staley says Howden has been playing at a “starter level,” and he had plenty of praise for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a good, young secondary guy to be coaching. … He looks like a pro safety when he’s played for us,” Staley said, “and I think the increased snaps for him this year have been a real credit to him, because he’s earned them.”

So where does Reid go from here? His resume is a strong one. He started out with the Texans from 2018 to 2021, then spent three seasons with the Chiefs from 2022 to 2024 and won Super Bowls with the 2022 and 2023 teams. That Kansas City chapter is exactly why his name is already being linked to a return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Justin Reid return to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Justin Reid is a free agent again, and plenty of people around the league expect him to find a new home quickly. NFL insider Jordan Schultz said the two-time Super Bowl champion is “expected to land with a contender.” So the next question is whether that contender could be Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would make sense on a few levels. Reid spent three seasons with the Chiefs from 2022 to 2024, started every one of the 49 games he played there, and piled up 265 tackles. His 2023 season stood out, with 95 tackles and 3.0 sacks, and the total 4.0 sacks he recorded in Kansas City are twice what he managed in Houston.

The reunion has some built-in appeal too. Reid won championships alongside defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, and that shared history could go a long way.

Of course, the roster doesn’t exactly scream desperation at safety. Chamarri Conner, Alohi Gilman, Jaden Hicks and Xavier Nwankpa are already in the mix, and Chris Roland-Wallace is competing for snaps as well. Things could shift fast, but a 53-man roster spot isn’t obvious for Reid right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the money. Reid has to clear waivers first, and he could well be claimed given the affordable remainder of his 2026 contract. Kansas City has roughly $3 million in cap space, and while extensions for Creed Humphrey, Jaylon Moore, and Kristian Fulton could theoretically free up room, Brett Veach will need to be selective with any signing

Kansas City will have to decide whether Reid is worth the squeeze.