Tyler Shough Pens Final Message to Released Saints WR as 32-YO Confirms Retirement Stance

When Tyler Shough arrived in New Orleans this April, he wanted to connect with his new teammates. He looked up to one veteran wide receiver in the locker room. They worked out together in Oregon that offseason, and a real bond formed. Now, just months later, that same veteran is off the roster, and Shough’s reaction says it all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The New Orleans Saints made it official on Wednesday. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, better known to fans as “The Archer,” has been released.

The team’s Instagram farewell showed Cooks in his trademark No. 10 jersey with the caption: “Thank you for everything on and off the field @thearcher 🏹” Moments later, rookie quarterback Shough reposted it with a simple two-word message: “My dog 🤞.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The release feels personal for Shough. As Jeff Nowak reported, the quarterback said, “It sucks. It’s hard.” He also mentioned that the two had grown close this season. But the truth is, the Archer hadn’t hit many targets this season.

In 10 games, Cooks caught 19 passes for 165 yards and no touchdowns. Not exactly the production you expect from a seasoned weapon on a $13 million deal. With $7.75 million guaranteed and a list of incentives tied to receptions, yards, and touchdowns, he fell short of every single one. No 60 catches, or 650-yard bonus or end-zone payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, head coach Kellen Moore revealed that the WR wanted this.

“He asked to be released…so his contract was kind of adjusted just to make it something that benefited both parties. He was awesome about it,” Coach Moore said. “Obviously, this is a personal thing and he’s, he’s been great for us…the way he’s handled himself, the way he’s helped our team, and so those are challenging things, but I appreciate everything he’s done for us and so I feel like it’s in the best interest of the team moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But now, as New Orleans turns the page, the question becomes: what’s next for Cooks?

Brandin Cooks confirms he’s not done yet

For Cooks, New Orleans will always be more than just another stop. It’s where it all began. He was drafted 20th overall in 2014 by the Saints but was then traded to the New England Patriots in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his release, Cooks shared his own farewell with the Who Dat Nation, reposting the Saints’ message with heartfelt words: “Who Dat! Will love you forever, thanks for always believing in me. Classy all around 🏹 #farfromfinished.”

That last hashtag meant something. Because if Cooks clears the waivers unclaimed, then the WR will be considered an unrestricted free agent. And several teams may already be circling.

ADVERTISEMENT

First would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, desperate for healthy receivers, who could use his downfield presence. Second, the Pittsburgh Steelers, struggling with their passing game and vets like Cooks, could give Aaron Rodgers a reliable target. Next, don’t rule out a reunion with the Rams or even New England.

Whether he lands in Tampa, Pittsburgh, or anywhere in between, the message from Cooks was clear: he’s not done writing his story. New Orleans gave him one last bow, but the archer’s arrow hasn’t stopped flying yet.