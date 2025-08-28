Tyler Shough’s Week Takes a Turn For Worse After Kellen Moore Snubs Saints QB: ESPN Insider

The New Orleans Saints finally made their call at quarterback. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed this week that rookie Spencer Rattler will open the 2025 season as the starter. This announcement capped one of the league’s most-watched QB battles. The decision comes just months after Derek Carr abruptly hung up his cleats in May with a shoulder injury. But here’s the thing. New Orleans, so far, is not banking on any third-stringers after waiving off Jake Haener. So, that leaves Rattler and Tyler Shough as the final two standing. And the sophomore year QB with a slight edge over the rookie…

As ESPN’s Dan Graziano put it, “The Saints announced Rattler as their starting QB on Tuesday. He beat out rookie Tyler Shough in a very close training camp competition. Shough was the 40th pick in the draft and turns 26 next month, so it’s reasonable to think they want him to play soon. But Rattler has already surpassed expectations by beating out Shough, and if he performs in the regular season the way he did throughout camp, he could hold on to the job longer than many expect.” For Rattler, the win wasn’t just about earning the Week 1 nod. It was about turning a highly scrutinized battle into an opportunity that could define the Saints’ season.

Both Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler impressed during camp and preseason. Rattler completed nearly 70% of his passes in the preseason, with 30 of 43 attempts, for 295 yards. In addition, he threw for 1TD and 1INT. Shough, on the other hand, was 36 of 54 for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Nevertheless, Rattler’s NFL background gave him an edge. Last year, the 2024 fifth-round selection started six games in place of injured Carr, going 130-for-228 for 1,317 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Alas, the pace of pro football got to him as he finished 0-6 in those starts.

Moore stressed that he gave Rattler the role because of his three reasons. These are: consistency, decision-making, and his ability to make plays with his arm and legs. “He’s earned this opportunity. He’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Moore said on Rattler, emphasizing the starting quarterback position won’t be controversial this year.

On the other hand, Tyler Shough, the Saints’ 40th overall selection, is approaching age 26. He will keep working from the sidelines, waiting for his chance. “I think at the end of the day, my job is to support Spencer, and that’s me competing… And do everything I can to practice as well as I can, give great looks, to learn, to grow, to continue to offer support. So that’s all part of it,” Shough said.

The Saints have a tough schedule coming up with early dates against opponents such as the 49ers and Seahawks. This will present a challenge for Rattler. But it will also give early insights into ‘if Moore and Rattler’, the new QB-HC duo they need. Because if not, then Tyler’s ready to grab the opportunity.

Drew Brees’ reaction to the recent decision on Tyler Shough

But as far as the decision is concerned, Kellen Moore has received the stick for it. So, it better work in his favor, how he wants it to work. And Saints legend, Drew Brees, has faith in the system. In a recent Up & Adams Show, Kay asked Brees about the decision and his reaction to Rattler becoming the QB1. He didn’t hesitate to say no, saying, “I’m not surprised.” Then he continued adding that, “I mean, look, they’re both young players, Rattler’s only in his second year, and Tyler Shough was just drafted… I was impressed with Rattler last year. Especially on a team that look, they were decimated by injury last season.” Brees obviously regards Rattler’s experience and development as significant factors in being awarded the starting spot.

But he has also rated Shough in the past. Back in May, on the Sports Talk with Bobby, Brees said, “Here’s a guy who comes in with a ton of maturity. He’s had to battle through a lot of adversity. He’s been exposed to a lot of college football, and he’s gotten a ton of experience.”

In addition to the QB duel, Brees commended head coach Kellen Moore for getting the roster ready and instilling confidence. He noted the Saints’ stout offensive line, explosive receivers, and dynamic backs as some of the things why the Saints could sneakily surprise the NFC this year.

With Rattler now officially the starter, Brees’ endorsement is a positive vote of confidence for a franchise that is looking to get back to the old days. His belief in Rattler’s potential to lead, and with the challenging situation last season, speaks volumes as to why the Saints are giving the young quarterback a legitimate chance.