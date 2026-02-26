Saints Veteran Announces Major Career Decision as Tyler Shough Sends 6-Word Message

Most of the seventh-round picks fade out quietly in the NFL. Very few carve out real roles, let alone start games for multiple teams over several seasons. However, the New Orleans Saints player Will Clapp also did and built a steady career. And now, as he announces his retirement, his former teammate Tyler Shough is there to celebrate him.

“Let’s go, brother happy for y’all❤️” Tyler Shough wrote the six-word comment under Clapp’s announcement post.

Clapp and Shough shared the locker room with the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Yet the reunion did not last long on the field. After returning to the Saints last offseason, Clapp suffered a preseason injury (Lisfranc foot injury) that ruled him out for the year, and he spent the entire season on injured reserve. At 30 years old and with his family growing, he chose to step away instead of pushing for another comeback.

And yes, Clapp was grateful when he reflected on his own journey in his announcement post.

“From the first to the last and all the ones in between, thank you for being my rock! Grateful for an amazing career and excited for our next chapter!” he wrote, sharing moments from his career.

The Saints selected Clapp in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. For a New Orleans native, joining the Black and Gold felt like destiny. He went on to appear in 34 games for the Saints and started seven of them, proving he belonged at the professional level.

After that, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and started 14 of his 31 games there. He later made a stop with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, starting once. Eventually, he found his way back to the Saints.

In total, Clapp played 66 games and started 22 across seven seasons with three franchises. That is a strong return for a seventh-round pick.

By re-signing with the Saints in March 2025, he unknowingly ensured his career would both begin and end in New Orleans, making his major decision of retirement even more fitting.

Tyler Shough might miss Will Clap in upcoming season

As the New Orleans Saints turn their focus to 2026, the offensive line remains the biggest question. While fans are often hoping for star tackles and early draft picks, seasons are usually shaped by depth. That is exactly why reporter B. Keith Crear III hoped the Saints would resign Will Clapp before he chose to retire.

“No, Will Clapp isn’t a Pro Bowl starter who will sell thousands of jerseys,” Crear wrote. “But games in December and January are won by the guys who can step in when a starter goes down and keep the offense on schedule. With Tyler Shough in the pocket, having a solid offensive line will be critical for the 2026 NFL season.”

“Considering he’s healthy and can hold up for another year for a depth piece, then bring him back for another year. If the Saints can secure him on a veteran-minimum or incentive-laden deal, it’s a no-brainer. Clapp offers the experience and flexibility that a rebuilding or contending Saints team desperately needs in the trenches.”

Honestly, that argument holds weight, as the Saints struggled badly up front last season, and the run game paid the price. In fact, neither Cesar Ruiz nor Dillon Radunz earned a run-blocking grade above 50 from Pro Football Focus, which explains why drives stalled so often.

With that level of production, no team can expect balance on offense. Even though the Saints invested first-round picks on the line in three of the past five drafts, the unit still needs serious attention this offseason.

Now that Clapp will not return, the pressure increases even more. If the Saints want Tyler Shough to thrive in the upcoming season, they must rebuild the trenches quickly and protect him inside the Superdome.