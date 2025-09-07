What Happened to Chris Olave? Saints WR Leaves Field vs. Cardinals Amid Injury Scare

The Caesars Superdome was rocked late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals. But it wasn’t just by the final 20-13 scoreboard. Chris Olave, the Saints’ dynamic wide receiver and a prized offensive weapon, took a massive hit that sent waves of concern through the crowds. The aftermath wasn’t just a painful moment on the turf; it was a jarring reminder of Olave’s injury history and the Saints’ stakes for the new season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With 9:04 on the clock on a 2nd & 10, Olave connected with Spencer Rattler and tried to gain some ground. But before he could even bring the momentum to move up the field, a massive tackle from Cardinals CB Will Johnson. The collision left him visibly shaken as he limped toward the medical tent. The Cardinals maintained their dominance and won the game 20-13. But Olave may be getting a concussion check, casting an ominous shadow over the Saints’ hopes.

“Chris Olave Leaves After Big Hit. Saints WR Chris Olave took a big hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s opener vs. the Cardinals. He looked a bit woozy and went into the medical tent, presumably for a concussion check,” noted Draft Sharks on X, capturing the uneasy mood around the team and its star receiver. This was notably the second time in the game he had to retreat from the field for evaluation. In the second quarter, with less than 8 minutes left on the clock, Olave had to hobble to the sideline and into the medical tent. However, he returned shortly afterward and resumed play. But the increasing trend of getting hit is becoming a problem for Olave.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is more than an isolated scare for the Saints. Throughout his career, he has been no stranger to the concussion protocol. Last season alone, he missed nine games after two separate concussions. His NFL history includes 4 documented concussions over three seasons. It’s a high toll for any player, especially one as pivotal as Olave is to the Saints’ offense. His ability to generate big plays, illustrated by his skilled route-running and consistent reception totals, has made him indispensable. But his health remains an open question mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Olave himself has tried to stay optimistic. Back in June, he talked openly about his concussion concerns from last season. The concussion he was dealt last November made him sit out eight games, ending his season. As Olave put it, “It was tough, man, at first; I ain’t never really sat out that long. … but I feel like I’m ready. I was training and lifting everything in December. So, I feel like I’m good.” Still, that fourth-quarter hit against the Cardinals has quickly shifted the narrative from hopeful back to cautious.

AD

What’s next for Chris Olave and the Saints?

The bigger question emerging from this Week 1 injury scare is what lies ahead for both Chris Olave and the Saints after a tough opening loss to the Cardinals. With the scoreboard reading 20-10 late in the game, New Orleans found itself struggling to mount a comeback that seemed to hinge on the health and rhythm of their star receiver. Olave has posted two consecutive 1000+ yards seasons, but with last season’s concussions, those numbers quickly dropped to a mere 400 yards. Before he got tackled by Johnson, he had logged 7 receptions for 54 yards. But what now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Olave’s injury history, combined with the Saints’ less-than-ideal QB situation, puts added pressure on the team’s ability to deliver consistent offensive production. Both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough pose question marks on the Saints’ QB future. But their connection with Olave could make or break their case. The 25-year-old receiver remains a centerpiece for the offense, but the Saints must now protect their investment, both with personnel choices and in-game schemes that minimize risky exposure.

As we wait for the injury update from the team, the task ahead for the team is twofold. Firstly, ensure Olave’s health. Secondly, build a cohesive offense that doesn’t overly rely on one player. The loss to the Cardinals showcased the gaps still present in New Orleans’ lineup, and the urgency to stabilize their passing game. What happens next with Chris Olave could very well determine the trajectory of the Saints’ season. The future of one of the most exciting young receivers in the league also hangs in the balance… as long as he can avoid future hits.