What Is Mason Tipton’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Mason Tipton arrived in the NFL last year as a wide receiver from the New Orleans Saints. But he first caught eyeballs during his college years for his explosive speed and precise route-running. The Yale graduate’s transition from an Ivy League to the biggest football league has been one to watch. Fans are curious about Mason Tipton’s net worth from his growing football career. Let’s find out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Mason Tipton’s net worth?

The net worth of the Saints’ WR stands at $2.84 million, according to Salary Sport. Most of Mason’s income comes from his rookie contract with New Orleans. As of October 2025, agent Linta from JL Sports represents the Ohio-born player. With Tipton fighting for a roster spot after a strong 2025 preseason, his popularity and income will likely grow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mason Tipton’s contract breakdown

According to Spotrac, Tipton signed a three-year rookie contract with the Saints for $2.84 million. As part of the deal, the player earned a signing bonus of $10,000 with a guaranteed amount of $110,000. Moreover, the franchise pays him an average annual salary of $946,667.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2025, the contract includes a base salary of $960,000 and a workout bonus of $10,080. The deal carries a cap hit of $973,413 and a dead cap value of $16,747.

AD

What is Mason Tipton’s salary?

Under Mason’s three-year contract with the Saints, Mitchell earns an average annual salary of $946,667. During his first NFL year, he received a base salary of $795,000. It will likely increase by more than 20% to $960,000 in the ongoing year. In 2026, Tipton is expected to earn $1,075,000. The Saints receiver’s base salaries and bonuses over the years are as follows, per Spotrac:

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Team Year Salary Bonuses New Orleans Saints 2024 $795,000 New Orleans Saints 2025 $960,000 New Orleans Saints 2026 $1,075,000 $10,080

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mason Tipton’s career earnings

The Yale University alum boasts career earnings of $1.78 million as of October 2025 through the NFL. During his three years with the team, his total base salary stands at $1.76 million with a one-time signing bonus of $10,000. Through his contract, Mason also earned an option bonus of $10,080. Here’s a breakdown of his career earnings:

Team Year Earnings in Cash (total) New Orleans Saints 2024 $805,000 New Orleans Saints 2025 $970,080

Mason Tipton’s college and professional career

Mason Tipton’s journey during his growing-up years in Akron, Ohio. The player attended Archbishop Hoban High School, where he dominated football like he was born to play it. He stood out for his talent in both football and baseball and even helped his school to win three state football championships.

For college, Mason chose Yale University in 2019 to hone his football skills. Over there, he made a name for himself with his game. The NFL WR played a total of 36 games, starting in 33 of them. He finished his collegiate career by ranking third in receiving touchdowns (19). Moreover, he was fifth in receptions with 132, and sixth in receiving yards with 2,067.

Mason stood out in the 2023 season, and he was selected for a unanimous first-team All-Ivy. Unfortunately, no team picked him in the 2024 NFL draft, but he didn’t yield. Soon after, the New Orleans Saints picked him as an undrafted free agent. Tipton also caught the attention of the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, but decided to stick with his NFL dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Tipton (@m.tipton8) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

During training camp, he went on to impress the team’s head coach, Dennis Allen, who compared him to All-Pro Chris Harris Jr. Finally, he earned a spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster.

What are the brands endorsed by Mason Tipton?

At the time of writing, there is no information publicly available about Mason Tipton’s brand deals and endorsements. However, his Opendorse profile shows that he offers several tailor-made services, starting at a base price of $10. It includes video shoutouts, social media posts, event appearances, autographs, and custom requests. It means that the athlete is open to engaging with fans in person.

For someone like Tipton, who’s not exactly “killing it” in the NFL, such platforms can serve as an additional revenue stream for him. Additionally, it could help Mason’s brand identity so that he can draw more attention from the big companies. With his potential comeback with the Saints, Mason gets another chance to prove his worth in the league.