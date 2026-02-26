What Is Will Clapp Net’s Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, and Endorsement Deals

After making his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, center Will Clapp has quit professional football. As the news gained traction, many wondered how much wealth the player had accumulated over the years. Here’s a look at Will Clapp’s net worth.

After suiting up for the Saints, Chargers, and Bills, Will Clapp’s net earnings stand at nearly $8.55 million, per Spotrac. He had hit free agency after his one-year, $1.42 million contract with the Saints expired recently.

“From the first to the last and all the ones in between, thank you for being my rock!” Clapp wrote on Instagram, announcing his retirement. “Grateful for an amazing career and excited for our next chapter!”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.