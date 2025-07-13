Which NFL Draft 2nd Round Picks Haven’t Signed their Contracts? Why are Tyler Shough, & 29 Players Holding Out?

Some unexpected tension has clouded the rookies’ landscape this year. Well, it’s rare for such chaos to ensue among the rookies, especially among second-round picks. And that, too, a mass of unsigned second-round picks, including Tyler Shough, who are still negotiating with their teams. All the teams usually have the same norms for the rookies for a while now. But everything changed after two second-round picks made history with their contracts this year. With just a few days left for the teams to report to training camp, that will only build the pressure for both sides to find a middle ground!

Texans receiver Jayden Higgins may have sparked it all. You may know that no team had signed a fully guaranteed rookie contract with a second-round pick. That changed this offseason, with Higgins becoming the first second-round pick to sign a guaranteed deal. He was followed by the first pick in the second round of the 2025 Draft, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who also signed a guaranteed deal with the Browns. Now, these two have set forth a new change in the picture and unwittingly caused a stir.

The other 30 second-round picks are yet to sign a deal with the team as they are reportedly seeking similarly guaranteed deals. And this even launched a wide holdout by the rookies, such as Chargers‘ Tre Harris. As the Chargers’ training camp begins in El Segundo, California, there’s a chance that the former Ole Miss star Harris might not be present. As said, he isn’t the only one.

Nick Emmanwori (Seahawks), Quinshon Judkins (Browns), Jonah Savaiinaea (Dolphins), TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), Luther Burden (Bears), Tyler Shough (Saints), T.J. Sanders (Bills), Mason Taylor (Jets), Alfred Collins (49ers), Donovan Ezeiruaku (Cowboys), JT Tuimoloau (Colts), Terrance Ferguson (Rams), Will Johnson (Cardinals), Aireontae Ersery (Texans), Demetrius Knight Jr. (Bengals), Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks), Nic Scourton (Panthers), Oluwafemi Oladejo (Titans), Benjamin Morrison (Buccaneers), Anthony Belton (Packers), Tre Harris (Chargers), Ozzy Trapilo (Bears), Tate Ratledge (Lions), Jack Bech (Raiders), Mike Green (Ravens), RJ Harvey (Broncos), Trey Amos (Commanders), Shemar Turner (Bears), Omarr Norman-Lott (Chiefs), and Andrew Mukuba (Eagles) are the players who are yet to sign a deal with their respective teams.

The hurdle here is that these types of contracts are usually given only to veterans or first-rounders, ensuring they get paid even if they are cut due to performance, salary cap issues, or injury. Now, as said, Shough, too, is also holding out. But his situation might be a bit different and more intriguing than most. Following Derek Carr‘s retirement, Shough will be competing with the other QBs to become his successor on the team. While his past injuries remain an issue, Shough’s potential will also make it more difficult for the franchise to make a decision.

Not just for the Saints, but for other teams as well, how will they address it? Such issues aren’t unheard of, as seen with Roquan Smith, who missed a good portion of his rookie training camp in 2018. However, these were rare instances, especially after the implementation of the NFL Rookie Wage Scale in 2011.

What is the NFL Rookie Wage Scale

The rookie wage scale was introduced way back in 2011. Interestingly, this was a response to a different kind of chaos. While it may not have been as intense as the current situation involving rookies, it was still a major stumbling block for the teams. How? Well, back then, rookies were often offered contracts with outrageously high values. A classic example is Sam Bradford, who was given a six-year, $78 million deal by the St. Louis Rams in 2010. His deal had $50 million guaranteed.

In some cases, these rookie deals were even larger than those given to proven veterans on the teams. Now, not all the rookie were able to perform at their best and keep up with the expectations the teams had of them. And soon, the teams would face issues. To nip this issue in the bud, the NFL owners and the players’ union came together and introduced the NFL Rookie Wage Scale in 2011. This new structure was based on setting the salary on players’ positions and a few more categories. This dramatically reduced rookie contracts.

When Cam Newton was selected as the first overall pick in 2011, his contract was worth $22.03 million. This was a sharp drop from Bradford’s deal the year before. This shift allowed the teams to reallocate their salary cap space toward veteran players who were often underpaid under the previous system.

The new structure brought much-needed balance to both rookie and veteran contracts. That’s why the current situation with rookie holdouts comes as a surprise, and how it will end largely depends on how each franchise chooses to respond.