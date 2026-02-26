Who Are Will Clapp’s Parents? All About the NFL Center’s Family, Wife and Kids

Will Clapp comes from a close-knit family that loves football, and this has contributed to making him the person he is today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His father, Tommy Clapp, played college football at LSU, which means football has always been a part of his life. From his mother, Heather Clapp, he learned the importance of hard work, staying grounded, and having the right attitude, which he has taken with him to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is married to Lizzie Cousins Clapp, and they have created a home with their children despite his career journey taking him from one team to another.

This story is still developing…