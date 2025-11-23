Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Saints vs Falcons? Life, Net Worth, & More About the Chickpeas

Before the struggling Saints and Falcons clash in a game about pride, the Caesars Superdome will be treated to a unique sound for the National Anthem. In a matchup between two teams with little to play for, where does the energy come from? For the Saints, it starts with a unique musical choice for the National Anthem.

While a win may not impact the playoff status of either team, it is a step in the right direction. Fans at Caesars Superdome will be looking for energy wherever they can find it, and the atmosphere will set the tone early. Before kickoff in Louisiana, the National Anthem will be performed by the Chickpeas.

Who are The Chickpeas?

Having met as music students in graduate school, The Chickpeas were founded in Austin, Texas. At first, they were a girl band comprising Melissa Becker, Genevieve Frisch, Sonia Gaind, and Karla Hamelin. However, when the need for a bassist and percussionist arose, Robert Honstein and Michael O’Brien were brought into the fold. The indie band has released three albums between 2003 and 2010. Their album from 2010 titled ‘Woe is Me’ boasts a distinct folksy-pop sound and features seven songs.

As for their finances, there has been no publicly disclosed net worth for the members of The Chickpeas, leaving fans and industry watchers to focus purely on their music and legacy.

With festivities planned ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, fans have much to look forward to. Aside from a special performance by the Baby Boyz Brass Band, the Grambling State University Marching Band will be performing at halftime.

When it comes to music, the Saints don’t miss

In New Orleans, one wouldn’t expect anything less than the best when it comes to music. Renowned as the jazz capital of the world and perhaps even the birthplace of jazz, the Saints’ lineup of musical talent at their games is a reflection of the state’s deep ties to soulful music passed down from generations.

Local greats like Ron Hadley & The Worship Squad and legendary ‘Soul Queen’ Irma Thomas have taken the stage for their renditions of the National Anthem this season. Other featured artists include composer John Christopher Adams and country singer John Foster, among others.

A must-win game for the two teams in a bad slump

The Falcons are limping in after five straight losses and a major quarterback injury. Their Week 11 defeat to the Carolina Panthers included the loss of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has been placed on injured reserve after aggravating a knee injury. The Saints, too, cannot afford to let another winnable opportunity slip away.

The Saints and Falcons have traded blows in recent years, with New Orleans winning seven of the last ten meetings. History shows neither side ever pulls away for long. For New Orleans and Atlanta alike, this matchup is about stopping the slide.