WWE Set to Make “Guaranteed” Offer for Saints Rookie After NFL Suspension: Report

A six-game suspension has all but halted Brock Rechsteiner’s NFL rookie season before it started. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver, signed as an undrafted free agent, now faces long odds of making the 53-man roster. But another door may be opening. WWE insiders expect him to be signed outright once his football career ends.

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“The company [WWE] has already been watching Scott Steiner’s son for years, and one WWE higher-up believes an offer is essentially guaranteed whenever Rechsteiner decides his football career is finished,” Ring Side News reported on August 8. Fightful added that WWE doesn’t expect him to go through the traditional tryout process, anticipating a direct signing instead.

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Brock is the son of professional wrestling legend Scott Carl Rechsteiner, better known as Scott Steiner. The WWE Hall of Famer is a four-time world heavyweight champion and, alongside his brother Rick, formed the iconic Steiner Brothers tag team. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Brock has the frame and family lineage that fits the wrestling business perfectly.

“WWE also apparently doesn’t expect Rechsteiner to go through the traditional tryout process. Fightful states the expectation within the company is that he would be signed outright whenever his NFL career ends rather than having to prove himself at a WWE tryout first,” Ring Side News added.

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Scott himself has long envisioned this path for his son. Watching Brock play at Jacksonville State in 2024, he said, “Yeah, [joining wrestling is] the plan…He’ll be a Steiner, so that helps out. But he’s a good athlete, so the sky’s the limit for him.”

Still, Brock made clear when he signed with the Saints that he wanted to “play football as long as” he could, even after inking a WWE NIL deal in 2025. For undrafted rookies, roster retention rates hover around 5%, and a six-game suspension makes the climb even steeper.

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Why Saints Rookie Brock Rechsteiner Faces a Six-Game Ban

Imago August 28, 2025: Jacksonville State Gamecocks wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner 3 is unable to make the catch while being defended by UCF Knights defensive back DJ Bell 5 during 2nd half NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the UCF Knights. UCF defeated Jacksonville 17-10 at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20250828_faf_cg2_055 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Rechsteiner’s suspension begins August 30, right after NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players. ESPN noted the league did not initially provide a reason, but People later reported he violated the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy. The Saints confirmed he remains eligible for all preseason activities.

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“The Saints told PEOPLE in a statement that he was suspended for ‘violating the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy,’” People’s Charlotte Phillipp reported August 7. “He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games.”

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At Jacksonville State, Brock played 37 games, recording 53 receptions for 629 yards and eight total touchdowns. His size, speed, and special-teams potential earned him a Saints deal after a strong rookie minicamp.

But missing over a third of the regular season before debuting makes his NFL future uncertain and strengthens WWE’s case to bring him into the ring.