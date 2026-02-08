Sam Darnold Crowned Super Bowl MVP Favorite in Our Runaway Poll

Essentials Inside The Story Darnold's interception free playoff run helps his case

Seahawks quarterback is in elite Super Bowl winning QB company

A Maye supporter presented some troubling Darnold stats

While one quarterback enters Super Bowl Sunday as the MVP runner-up, our readers believe the real story will be his counterpart’s redemption. The likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Stefon Diggs remain in the mix for the Pete Rozelle Trophy, but Huddle readers picked Sam Darnold. It’s not difficult to see why.

56.66% of the Pete Rozelle Trophy recipients have been quarterbacks, with the number increasing to 70% in the last 10 Super Bowls.

Sam Darnold received 42.17% of the total vote share, with many readers likely backing his experience. For context, Maye was in high school when Darnold made his NFL debut.

In big games like this, experience and hardships can shape character. Darnold has an abundance of that, dating back to his days as a signal caller with the Jets.

“Sam Darnold has been through so much to find the right fit,” wrote one reader.

Player Vote Share Drake Maye 25.26% Sam Darnold 42.17% Stefon Diggs 7.09% Jaxon Smith-Njigba 23.59%

Darnold has started at quarterback for five different franchises. His time with the Jets saw him go 13-38 as a starter, leading the AFC East franchise to turn to Zach Wilson in the following draft.

He went to the Panthers next, but could not hold down the role before spending a season with the 49ers. It was in 2024 that Darnold thrived and led the Vikings to a 14-3 season.

A year later, he ran it back with the Seahawks and completely shut down talks that he fades in crunch games. But Sunday’s game will be key to completely shedding that tag.

“More experience and knowledge that this is probably his only opportunity for a title,” said a reader who feels this will remain Darnold’s only shot.

The reader is not dismissing Darnold, but is instead backing the quarterback to make the most of this opportunity. However, there is an interesting trend regarding quarterbacks who get only one shot at the Super Bowl.

Should the Seahawks lose, Darnold’s return to the Super Bowl would see him continue a trend Jalen Hurts bucked last season.

And even if the Seahawks win, not everyone makes it back to the Super Bowl. We’re used to Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and the Manning brothers, but there’s always Joe Flacco, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees as well.

“Sam the Man brings the trophy to Seattle.”

The nickname ‘Sam the Man’ is fitting, as he joins elite company. He’s part of a two-man club for consecutive 14-win seasons. If we go deeper, he’s part of a five-man club with Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre for consecutive 12-win seasons. All these men have clinched Super Bowls.

One reader backed Darnold to win, driven by Smith-Njigba’s performance.

“JSN will be huge for Sam Darnold on Sunday.. ”

Smith-Njigba made 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He crossed the 100-yard mark in nine regular-season games. Seahawks fans will hope for more of his form from the Rams game rather than the 49ers game.

The receiver scored one touchdown in the NFC Championship game, but his first-quarter reception in the red zone is what will stand out more. On 3rd and 2, his one-handed catch got the team to a 1st and goal.

Smith-Njigba’s brilliance can help Darnold get the recognition, or he can even get it himself with plays like that.

“Over 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Not Darnold because he has less than 250 passing yards and 2 turnovers.”

One reader backed the receiver to do what no player has done since Derrick Henry, with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in week 16, just before Christmas at M&T Bank Stadium.

Two touchdowns would be a first against the Patriots‘ defense this postseason, which has allowed just two touchdowns in three games.

The 120 yards receiving would also mark the first time a receiver gained 100 yards since Emeka Egbuka did in Week 10.

It’s not all Darnold and Smith-Njigba, though, with some readers picking Patriots players to win.

While Sam Darnold is the favorite, Maye and Diggs have backers

Patriots quarterback Maye has some backers in our poll. He could get the award even if a receiver or running back outperforms him on the field. This would be thanks to the regular-season MVP voting, particularly Sam Monson’s vote.

One reader backed Maye and cited some crucial statistics that have gone under the radar…until now.

“The lack of confidence and respect for the MVP runner-up has been and will continue to be bulletin board inspiration. Sam Darnold led the league in interceptions. Drake Maye led all starting quarterbacks in passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per attempt. ”

Darnold didn’t lead the regular season in interceptions, but sat in third with 14. He hasn’t thrown a pick in the playoffs, but that statistic can be seen as a concern.

Meanwhile, Maye has quietly and accurately guided his team to the Super Bowl. There’s been a lot of talk about the Patriots’ strength of schedule, but Maye has been reliable in these games.

0 interceptions in tough conditions at Mile High will serve him well as he plays his first Super Bowl.

Player Games Played Passer Rating Completion percentage Yards per attempt Interceptions Sam Darnold 17 99.1 67.7% 8.5 14 Drake Maye 17 113.5 72.0% 8.9 8

Voters didn’t limit their picks to the Patriots’ quarterback, with some backing Diggs for the prize.

“After 11 seasons in the NFL, he will want to prove himself,” wrote a Huddle reader who picked the Patriots wide receiver.

The memory of Diggs watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their 2021 AFC Championship win is something that won’t fade easily.

His comments after the AFC Championship win over the Broncos prove this isn’t just another game for him, as he has a deep desire to prove himself.

“They was calling me washed, said I ain’t have it no more. I just wanted to prove it to myself, I am who I say I am. … This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud,” Diggs said.

It has been a while since Diggs has really exploded, but it could be a case of him saving his best for the game’s biggest stage.

These are the favorites and could win. But anything remains possible in the Super Bowl.