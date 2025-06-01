Sam Darnold Sends Strong Christian McCaffrey Message as Kyle Shanahan Announces Off-Season Plan for 49ers RB

Imagine going down with an injury and treatments require you to travel across continents. But Christian McCaffrey didn’t walk into OTAs looking like a guy coming off that grade of injury. He looked like a problem for the rivals. He was in control of every rep. No issues in the stride, no hesitation in the eyes. If there were doubts, they didn’t last past the first team session. And you could feel it. Ask around the locker room, and one message keeps echoing: McCaffrey is back.

Freshly signed Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has seen it twice. Once in Carolina, where McCaffrey was the lifeline of a struggling Panthers offense. And again in San Francisco, as the 49ers mounted a Super Bowl push in the 2023 season. So when Darnold spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area this week while supporting Lowe’s Foundation and SkillsUSA, he wasn’t just sharing pleasantries, he was speaking from lived experience.

“Christian, whether he goes through what he went through last year, or he goes through what he went through two years ago, which was one of the best seasons of football that I’ve ever seen, he’s always going to have that fire under him,” Darnold shared. “He doesn’t need external motivation.

“The best trait that Christian has is he is the most internally motivated person I’ve ever met in my life… He will always be that way, and that guy does not need any other motivation other than just, he what he wants to prove to himself on a day to day basis.” However, Darnold isn’t the only one who has good things to say about the player. On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan said, “He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there.”

In fact, during the 49ers’ most recent practice, the RB looked like himself once again. He did well while running routes and carrying the ball.

While this comeback story won’t be loud (greatness is expected if you’ve set the standards McCaffrey has), make no mistake, it’s underway. And if Christian McCaffrey gets even close to the player he was just two seasons ago, the rest of the league better brace for impact. In 2023, when he made it to the 49ers’ record book for most rushing touchdowns in a season (14), the franchise played the Super Bowl. Moreover, he did it after being doubted, written off by many following two injury-riddled years in Carolina. Now, after another medical setback, he’s not just looking to return; He’s looking to make an impact.

This year, they have even more pressure. Brock Purdy signed a 5-year, $265 million deal, which, following last season’s 6-11 record, drew some questions. But if they make a strong postseason, the feeling will change; Not only for the 49ers QB, but for the head coach too.

Kyle Shanahan makes a conscious plan for Christian McCaffrey!

Christian McCaffrey is back. Not just jogging through OTAs or easing into drills, he’s cutting, accelerating, and looking every bit like the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. However, after a 2024 season derailed by calf and Achilles injuries, McCaffrey’s presence is a welcome sight for the 49ers. In 2024, he was limited to just four games, accumulating 348 scrimmage yards without a touchdown. It was a stark contrast to his 2023 performance, where he led the NFL with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns.

Kyle Shanahan acknowledges the challenge of balancing McCaffrey’s eagerness with caution. “We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself,” Shanahan said two days ago, emphasizing the need to manage his workload carefully. His plan for McCaffrey centers on self-awareness. The 49ers’ rushing attack suffered in his absence, dropping from an average of 136.8 yards per game in 2022 and 138.3 in 2023 to 127.2 in 2024.

Christian McCaffrey’s return is more than just physical, it’s emotional. After seeking treatment in Germany and enduring a grueling rehab process, his resilience is praiseworthy. General Manager John Lynch noted, “Believe me, he’s as intense a competitor as I’ve ever been around. He’s maniacal in his approach.”

As the 49ers prepare for the 2025 season, McCaffrey’s health is paramount. Additionally, his ability to stay on the field will be the difference between another playoff run and a season of unmet expectations. With OTAs underway, all eyes are on No. 23, hoping that this comeback story has a triumphant next chapter.