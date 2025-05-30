Sam Darnold Shows True Character by Confirming What Sealed His Seahawks Decision After Mike Macdonald’s QB Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have been stuck in that pretty good but not great zone for a while now. Think about their three straight winning seasons and one playoff trip, yet they aren’t able to break through. And honestly, that’s not cutting it anymore in Seattle. The fans, the team, the whole 12th Man culture, they want more. So this offseason, HC Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks made a gutsy call. They let QB Geno Smith go, even though he’d been steady for them. Instead, they’re taking a big risk on Sam Darnold. But what exactly compelled the former Minnesota Vikings QB to look towards the Pacific Northwest?

The Seahawks handed Darnold a three-year deal worth $100 million, with $55 million guaranteed. It’s risky, no doubt. Darnold’s younger, sure, but he’s nowhere near a proven upgrade. Still, Mike Macdonald didn’t try hard to keep Geno Smith, even though they could’ve. It was clear that they wanted change. And the 27-year-old Darnold was that change. With J.J. McCarthy stepping in for the Vikings and no fresh contract in sight, Sam Darnold knew it was time to move ahead. But with a few potential options across the league, he shared why he chose the Seahawks.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, Darnold revealed: “We’re kind of narrowing things down, and I’m talking to my agent, and then all of a sudden we find out that Geno’s [Smith] potentially getting traded. When we found that out, (it) was kind of like okay Seattle’s in the mix for sure. And things just kind of happen behind the scenes… There’s certain things moving, and it all happens so fast.

“You don’t really know where you are going two days before you sign. And all of a sudden, I knew that, especially like I said, after the Geno trade happened, I felt like this could be a good place. Coach Macdonald had the boys rolling last year. I felt like that was a tough defense to go against when I was playing against him…”

Yes, Seattle‘s defense was tough when he faced them last December as a part of the Vikings. The latter won 27-24. Despite that, the quarterback gave a lot of credit to Coach Macdonald for getting the Hawks group fired up, even when on the verge of losing.

In addition, there was familiarity. While analyzing the franchise’s strengths, he found that Klint Kubiak was the OC. So, Darnold has worked with Kubiak before in San Francisco, and that connection helped. He also heard great things about Seattle from other players around the league. Furthermore, the respect for the organization, the roster, and the coaching staff made it a no-brainer. So even though it felt uncertain just days before, once the Geno Smith situation shifted, it all clicked.

With everything Sam Darnold shared, one thing’s clear: He’s grounded, self-aware, and not afraid of change. He didn’t walk into free agency acting like a superstar. Instead, he kept his head down, stayed patient, and made a thoughtful decision. Now, it remains to be seen whether his choice turns out to be a good one.

Will Sam Darnold emerge as an ace for the Seahawks?

Sam Darnold might just be Seattle’s biggest wild card this season. That’s why he’s being called the Seahawks’ most dangerous addition by multiple reports. It’s not because he is the best, but because he could either take this team higher or drag them down. That’s the risk.

Some may see Darnold as an upgrade over Geno Smith when he is at his best. But when he’s off, he crashes harder than Smith ever did. Still, he’s walking into a system he knows, with Klint Kubiak running the offense, just like their year together in San Francisco.

Furthermore, last season in Minnesota, Darnold had a major bounce-back, throwing for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. That version of the QB could definitely work in Seattle’s run-first, play-action-heavy scheme. But here’s where it gets tricky: He doesn’t have Justin Jefferson anymore.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp make a solid duo, they’re not familiar with Darnold’s game. In addition, Seattle’s O-line is arguably a downgrade from what he had with the Vikings. So, that’ll test his poise under pressure and possibly bring back flashes of last season’s historic Wild Card game sacks. But the bright side is Seattle’s defense is expected to be just as tough as Minnesota’s was last year. So he won’t need to play hero football every week.

All in all, Sam Darnold fits the system and the city, but his success will come down to protection, chemistry, and consistency. He’s made the choice. The tools are there. Now it’s on him to deliver. What do you think?