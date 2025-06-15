Sam LaPorta Announces Secret Wedding With Callie Dellinger as Jared Goff’s Wife Sends Message

The church aisle was empty just moments before, bathed in quiet morning light. No reporters. No roaring fans. Just the soft hush of anticipation and a pair of familiar cleats tucked beneath a wooden pew—polished, but unmistakably worn from seasons past.

Sam LaPorta has officially stepped into a new role—husband. The Detroit Lions’ rising tight end tied the knot with long-time partner Callie Dellinger in what appeared to be a secret ceremony, revealed only through a heartfelt Instagram post from the bride.

Dellinger shared a radiant photo of the newlyweds posing inside a church, both dressed elegantly for their big day. Her caption read, “A house built on rock,” reflecting not just joy but a sense of spiritual grounding in their union.

Their relationship began during their time at the University of Iowa, where LaPorta made a name for himself on the field while Dellinger, a former Iowa cheerleader and Big Ten Network contributor, was never far from the action. The couple has kept much of their relationship private over the years, making this quiet wedding reveal all the more meaningful to fans.

Among those who celebrated the moment was Christen Harper, wife of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who sent her congratulations publicly—adding a touch of teammate camaraderie to the celebration.

For LaPorta, it’s been a whirlwind year—following up a breakout rookie season in Detroit with a 15-win high in the regular season, to a heartbreaking playoff loss to Washington, to now beginning this new chapter off the field. One thing’s certain: the foundation, as Callie put it, is solid.

From Iowa City to Forever

La Porta and Dellinger exchanged their rings back in February 2024. “What God has joined together let no one separate,” the couple mentioned announcing their engagement after dating for many years. They highlighted Matthew 19:6, a verse that perfectly captures the irreplaceable bond they have created by their mutual tenacity and devotion.

However, it is still not clear when the couple started dating each other. But it was back in December 2019 when first time the couple’s relationship first sparked public interest. Dellinger uploaded a picture featuring them together. Since then, she has been with him at every step of his way. Undoubtedly, her support caught attention during his NFL playoffs. She never fails to share glimpses of game day on social media, demonstrating her deep love and affection with him.

Impressively, Dellinger’s trajectory was similar to LaPorta’s, which was marked by unwavering dedication and hard effort, from Iowa City to the professional ranks. She received a degree in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Iowa while her fiancé was occupied catching interceptions. On the other hand, Callie Dellinger always matches her fiancé’s competitive nature.

Following her graduation, she has made her name as a highly popular spin instructor at CycleBar, encouraging and motivating people to push themselves beyond their comfort zones, just as she did when navigating the Iowa City waters.

From their humble start as undergraduate athletes to their quiet church wedding, their story serves as a reminder that romance is about having someone who will support you through good times and bad.