“Sam Leavitt Is a Turnover Machine”: CFB Champ & Ex-NFLer Rips LSU QB After Dramatic Loss to Kentucky

Sam Leavitt was supposed to give LSU a steady hand at quarterback. Instead, after that heartbreaker against Kentucky, a former national champion and former NFL player is openly questioning whether he can hold on to the football. It’s a harsh take, but it’s landing at a bad moment.

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“The real LSU I know when I came to LSU was some m—-s who line up, punch you in the mouth, win a game, get off the bus, and go home,” Breiden Fehoko, who was part of LSU’s 2019 Natty-winning team, said in an X post video. “But we can’t even do that. Four and two, and Sam Levitt is a turnover machine, and I’ve been telling y’all that. I said he was gonna cost us the season just a week ago, and y’all had the nerve to say, ‘Man, y’all keep giving this dude attention.’ And look where we at right now. Four and two, still gotta play Texas, Bama, Mississippi State. Can’t stand y’all, bro.”

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The defeat against Kentucky leaves LSU at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. Sam Leavitt put up 275 yards, one interception and two touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing against Kentucky, a stat line plenty of quarterbacks would gladly take. LSU still lost 35-34 in overtime on October 10, 2026, and the finger-pointing started almost right away.

Leavitt also fumbled the ball once. Turnovers have been an issue for the quarterback, who was once a top prospect in the transfer portal when LSU secured him.

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This wasn’t a sudden outburst, either. Fehoko had already posted asking for a change at the position.

“I’m telling you LSU is going to win this game cause Kentucky is a bad team but for the love of god PLEASE GET SAM LEAVITT OFF THIS STARTING LINEUP MAN!” Fehoko posted on X.

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That came after a week of publicly pushing for Landen Clark to get a bigger chance. Fehoko had called Clark “the answer” for the Tigers going forward and even suggested that life without Leavitt might help LSU.

The numbers from Leavitt’s last five games explain some of the frustration. LSU went 4-1 in that stretch, with the only loss coming 24-32 at Ole Miss. He threw for 1,221 yards and 8 touchdowns, and ran for 220 yards and 6 more scores. But he also tossed 7 interceptions, including three against Louisiana Tech. The one against Kentucky seems to be adding to a continuous tally.

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“Don’t ever let anything like that into my next play in the game,” Leavitt said after the game, addressing the issue. “Gotta be strong mentality. That’s all.”

“Yeah, a lot of good (in Leavitt’s performance). And obviously the turnover, bad,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “And myself, with the field goal, with the guy open for a touchdown, but I thought outside of that he played really good. He made a lot of good plays in the game.”

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Next up, the Tigers try to bounce back at home against Mississippi State.