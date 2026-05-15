San Francisco 49ers Schedule Breakdown: Tough Late-Season Stretch Could Define 2026

The NFL schedule is officially out, meaning we finally know where each team will play for the entire 17-game season. The San Francisco 49ers have the 18th-toughest schedule in 2026, based on opponents’ win percentages from last season.

San Francisco is coming off an injury-riddled season, but it still made the playoffs and knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champions (at the time), the Philadelphia Eagles, in the wild-card round. The injuries caught up to the divisional round against the now-reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who beat them easily. The 49ers have reloaded and added new faces in Mike Evans, Osa Odighizuwa and Christian Kirk.

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Will it be enough to make a run? Let’s look at the schedule to find out.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Brock Purdy 13 of the San Francisco 49ers fakes a pass during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103154

San Francisco 49ers schedule

Week 1: @Los Angeles Rams (Australia)

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Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins

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Week 3: Vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos

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Week 5: @Seattle Seahawks

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)

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Week 7: @Atlanta Falcons

Week 8: BYE

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Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: @Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)

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Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: @New York Giants

Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams

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Week 15: @Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Week 16: @Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: vs. Philadelphis Eagles (SNF)

Week 18: @Arizona Cardinals

Easiest Stretch

Imago September 21, 2025, Santa Clara, Calif, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: 49ers vs. Cardinals. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 heads into the locker room in first half action at Levi s Stadium. 0250921 Santa Clara USA – ZUMAk13_ 20250921_zap_k13_001 Copyright: xPaulxKurodax

There is never an easy stretch in an NFL schedule, cause any given Sunday, a team can upset another. Looking at San Francisco’s schedule, there is one stretch that is easier than the rest. From Weeks 2-4, the team has three straight home games against the Dolphins, Cardianls and Brocnos.

San Francisco will come off its international matchup with the Rams in Australia, then get extra rest before taking on the Dolphins. Many believe Miami will be one of the worst teams in the NFL next season, but running back De’Von Achane isn’t an easy player to contain. He should give the 49ers’ rushing defense a solid test.

Follow that up with the Cardinals, who are expected to be one of the worst teams, but running back Jeremiyah Love would be the second back in a row that will test the 49ers’ rushing defense early. Hosting the Broncos isn’t “easy”, but getting that game out of the way early and it being the third straight home game for San Francisco helps. Quaterback Bo Nix will likely still be getting up to speed after his ankle injury from last season. The Broncos will also be coming off a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Rams, so that it will be two straight NFC West opponents for Denver.

During this stretch, the 49ers can be 3-1 or at worst 2-2 just four weeks into the season. Not the worst outcomes for the type of competition they face early.

Hardest Stretch

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams 71 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_074 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Weeks 14-17 are easily the hardest stretch for San Francisco. In Week 14, they host the Rams, a matchup that is never easy with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

Immediately after, on a short week, they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, who have a new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who is sure to help quarterback Justin Herbert take a step forward in his game. On top of it all, facing a Jim Harbaugh-led team late in the season is never fun, whether the game is indoors or not.

San Francisco will get extra rest before traveling to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes will be up to speed after his torn ACL from last season, meaning the Chiefs will get a fully healthy Mahomes during their matchup. The stretch ends with the team hosting the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, and despite having home-field advantage, facing Saquon Barkley is never easy.

This stretch has hard teams, but it will stress the 49ers’ defense to the max. Facing Stafford, Herbert, Mahomes and Hurts is no easy task. It’s during the most important part of the season — the playoff push. This could be a stretch that takes the 49ers out of the NFC West race if it doesn’t go well for them.

There’s a real possibility the 49ers can go 0-4 in this stretch, but with the home games, I can see them likely going 2-2 depending on injuries.

How did the schedule unfold for the 49ers?

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan jogs down the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222071

This is supposedly the 18th toughest schedule in the NFL, but looking at it, it seems harder than that. Having two international games isn’t easy for any NFL team, and for a team like the 49ers, which typically sustains injuries, it can get ugly.

The playoff stretch is the toughest part. Facing the Rams, Chargers, Chiefs and Eagles back-to-back isn’t easy. Even looking before that, the team faces the Seahawks in Week 12. In Week 13, before the Rams matchup, San Francisco has to travel east to face the Giants. It’s truly not the easiest stretch, making this schedule a lot harder than anticipated.

Throughout the first half of the season, nothing stands out too much in terms of making the schedule harder; it’s just that last and most important stretch the 49ers could have trouble with.