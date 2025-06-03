Saquon Barkley Announces ‘Lifelong Dream’ Completion After Losing Ranking Battle to Derrick Henry

He jumped backward over a defender and into the history books. That’s how NFL fans will remember the moment — Week 9, fourth quarter, reverse hurdle — when Saquon Barkley launched himself not just past the safety but into football immortality. The highlight went viral. And now, it’s about to live forever on a different kind of stage.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ prized offseason pickup didn’t just carry the team to a title — he left cleat marks all over the record books. Over 2,500 rushing yards. 18 touchdowns. A Super Bowl ring. But this week, something even more personal hit home for the 28-year-old star — something he’s chased since his childhood days in The Bronx.

In a proud repost of EA Madden NFL’s Instagram announcement, Barkley confirmed what the gaming world was buzzing about: “LIFELONG DREAM ACCOMPLISHED!!” he wrote, officially unveiling himself as the Madden NFL 26 cover athlete. The standard edition will feature his viral reverse hurdle; the deluxe, a dramatic sideline close-up. EA Sports called it a tribute to “the most electrifying play of the year”. For Barkley, it’s more than a photo — it’s a dream carved in pixels. “This one’s for everyone who believed in me — and for the kid who stayed up all night playing Madden,” Barkley said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 (@eamaddennfl) Expand Post

And the stats back it up. Barkley didn’t just earn this — he forced the NFL to immortalize it. With 2,504 rushing yards in 2024 (breaking Terrell Davis’ all-time mark), including 499 in the postseason, and a 40–22 Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs, Barkley walked away with NFL Offensive Player of the Year and an invite to the Madden ’99 Club. At 28, he’s the first Eagles player since Donovan McNabb to get the honor.

Beyond the box score, Barkley’s highlight-reel moments — especially his now-iconic reverse hurdle in Week 9 — made him a weekly headliner. EA Sports said the cover “celebrates not just a player, but a season,” and it’s no surprise he also landed in the ultra-exclusive Madden 99 Club alongside legends. Even with talk of the “Madden Curse”, Barkley shrugged off concerns: “I’m only focused on making more history.” But not all accolades came without a caveat — and that’s where things took a turn.

Can Madden’s fame ease the sting of Saquon Barkley’s latest snub?

Despite his record-breaking season and Super Bowl triumph, Saquon Barkley finds himself ranked second among running backs in Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) Top 32 list for the 2025 NFL season, trailing Baltimore Ravens veteran Derrick Henry. Henry, at 31, continues to defy age-related expectations. In the 2024 season, he amassed 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, boasting a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His performance earned him the highest PFF rushing grade of 93.5, leading the league in forced missed tackles (89) and recording the second-most runs of 10 yards or more (53). Barkley, on the other hand, led the NFL with 2,504 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, including postseason play. He also topped the league with 55 runs of 10 yards or more. However, his PFF rushing grade stood at 82.7, placing him just below Henry in their rankings.

via Imago Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

In its evaluation, PFF wrote: “Henry looked as good as ever last season, finishing with a 93.5 PFF rushing grade. He also forced 89 missed tackles and gained 1,054 yards after contact — both top marks in the NFL.” That stat line made him PFF’s Best Runner of 2024. Still, Barkley’s supporters argue that raw dominance doesn’t tell the full story. After all, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win, topped the rushing yards across all games, and broke a long-standing league record.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet PFF’s Ben Linsey noted, “We weighted consistency and running grade over explosive highlights alone,” explaining why Barkley landed one spot short despite his historic run. The debate over the top running back spot has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike. While Barkley’s explosive plays and contributions to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory are undeniable, Henry’s consistent dominance and physical running style continue to earn him accolades.

As the 2025 season approaches, Barkley aims to build upon his achievements and solidify his status as the league’s premier running back. His Madden 26 cover appearance not only celebrates his past accomplishments but also sets the stage for what promises to be another thrilling chapter in his career.