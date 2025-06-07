Saquon Barkley Announces Partnership with $783 Billion Empire on Wife Anna Congdon’s Big Day

Saquon Barkley just keeps winning. He kicked off the season by becoming the highest-paid running back in the NFL, then backed it up with a dominant year in Philly. He racked up the most rushing yards in the league, taking home the AP Offensive Player of the Year, and helping the Eagles capture the biggest prize of all. That kind of season doesn’t go unnoticed, and now he’s on the cover of Madden 26, a bucket-list moment for any player. But Barkley isn’t stopping there. After taking over the football world, he’s now making big moves off the field, in the world of business and fitness.

He has partnered with C4 Sport, one of the top-selling pre-workout brands in the U.S., and is now the face of the brand. C4’s parent company, Nutrabolt, announced the partnership by calling Saquon “the perfect embodiment of the C4 Sport spirit.” In the press release, Barkley shared why the partnership made sense and said, “As a fan of the brand, I use C4 Sport because it gives me the energy, focus, and endurance I need to attack every workout and stay at the top of my game. Knowing it’s NSF Certified for Sport® means I can trust it is safe, tested, and approved for game day. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with C4, a brand that I’ve used for years and always keep with me for training.” For Barkley, it’s not just about endorsing just another fitness product. It’s about endorsing a product that’s become part of his daily routine, trusted and relied upon to fuel his grind.

Uploading a photo on his Instagram story, he made another massive announcement related to C4 Energy. Sharing his photo from a C4 Energy event, he hinted at a major partnership between Walmart and C4 Energy. While details on what exactly the partnership is are not out in public, Saquon seems to be very excited about it. Sharing his excitement in the story, he wrote, “@walmart🫱🏾‍🫲🏾@c4energy. Excited for the partnership!” While Walmart and C4 Energy already have a pretty good business partnership, with the $783 billion company widely selling the product nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C4 Energy (@c4energy) Expand Post

Coincidentally, it was also his fiancée, Anna Congdon’s, birthday on the same day. He had earlier posted a photo of Anna and wished her a “Happy Birthday“. Anna Congdon must really be lucky, and special for Saquon, after all, he made the announcement of the partnership on her birthday. The two had initially met in college and have been together since 2017. Since then, the two have become parents to two kids, and while the couple hasn’t yet been married, they did get engaged in February this year.

Coming from a season where Barkley rushed 2,504 yards, made 436 attempts, and recorded 18 touchdowns, Barkley recently had his dream come true. Barkley, over the past week, announced his collaboration with EA Madden 26 and revealed that he would be on the cover of the famous video game. The cover picture would be of him doing the backward hurdle in a week 9 game against the Jaguars, which has now been immortalized. He also revealed that he would have a 99 rating in the video game, a privilege only given to the finest of the game.

As Saquon achieves great on-field and off-field success. He is now also becoming a role model for many athletes. One such athlete is even calling him his inspiration going forward in the 2025 season for setting a huge goal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Player calls Saquon his inspiration for setting a huge goal

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who was drafted in the NFL in 2023, has impressed quite a lot of people. Having been an important player for the team, he rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per attempt in 2024. Robinson even finished the season in the third position when it came to rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the best in the league.

Now, heading into the 2025 season, Bijan wants to make more game-changing plays, and has been training hard for that. “I’ve been doing a lot more explosive drills. I’ve been doing a lot more running, like 100 yards, like sprinting, so we can be prepared for, god willing, when those moments come in all the games,” he said. While talking to the reporters at the OTAs, he told them how he is working hard to add more explosive plays to the offense. “I work on it every single day,” Robinson admitted. “Obviously, the explosives, we always want them. We’ve added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While talking about the kind of year Saquon had in 2024, Bijan said that his new goal will be to match his record. “We all want it. We’re all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives. But I’ve been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way,” Bijan said, while indirectly calling Saquon his inspiration for the latest goal.

For any player like Bijan, going out and replicating Barkley’s season will be tough. However, with the inspiration he’s taken and the motivation he’s shown, nothing seems to be impossible for this kid. And who knows, maybe if not this year, then the next, surely we’d see him matching the record… if not overtaking it.