Saquon Barkley Caught Helping Giants Successor After Major Weakness of Brian Daboll’s Offensive Weapon Exposed

When the leader and a huge part of the success of the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley, left the team behind to start a new journey among the elites of the Philadelphia Eagles, the star running back left a huge void in the New York team. After signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles this offseason, he easily could’ve moved on from the Giants, but in a rare show of loyalty, he wanted to cure the void his absence has created.

“Saquon Barkley is a pro’s pro. Even after leaving New York, he’s still lifting up the locker room he once led.” This is what NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said about Barkley, emphasizing that for a player whose exit from the Giants was steeped in tension: after being franchise-tagged, restructured, and eventually lowballed, this was a reminder that Saquon’s leadership runs deeper than team colors.

His dedication to help the Giants is strong on display, now more than ever. Saquon Barkley showed a true vibe of brotherhood when he unexpectedly popped up in an Instagram story training with Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Giants’ new rookie running back. Even as he wears the Eagles green, Barkley was seen mentoring the very man who could fill his cleats at MetLife Stadium, and the NFL world took notice. Barkley posted two stories alongside Tracy in a sunset view as both trained together, and what seemed like Tracy Jr. gathering tips from the former Giants veteran.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., the former Purdue standout, was drafted in the fifth round by the Giants this year. He quickly became known for his explosive burst and versatility as a converted wide receiver. However, Tracy enters the NFL with potential but rawness, and the post shared by Barkley himself shows the veteran working out alongside the Giants prospect, offering tips and drills that suggest more than just a casual offseason session. For the Giants fans, this moment is symbolic; the face of the past helping shape the future.

via Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

There is a deeper remedy for Tracy Jr. in learning and taking inspiration from Barkley. Ever since joining the Giants, even as a largely celebrated prospect, Tyrone’s play style has put many in concern. Even as a blazing, strong running back, Tracy’s ball security issues have loomed over his arrival in the NFL like a dark cloud. With the departure of Saquon Barkley from the team, head coach Brian Daboll will need all the help he can get to improve Tracy’s ball retention skills.

Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. training alongside Saquon Barkley to address Brian Daboll’s concerns?

The New York Giants fans are excited to see Tracy grace the pitch. The newly signed Giants star broke onto the scene in week 5 and, rather quickly, took over the starting job from Devin Singletary. By the end of the season, he recorded a staggering 1,000 yards from scrimmage, joining receiver Malik Nabers as the third pair of rookies in league history to do so. However, his biggest challenge throughout the offseason remained his ability to hold on to the football. Head coach of the Giants, Brian Daboll, talked about the issue after an overtime fumble in Week 12 cost the Giants a win. He said, “It’s something we got to continue to stress and work on. But I have a lot of confidence in Tracy. But we can’t turn the ball over to the other team.”

And his flaws? Tracy has decided to address them in a rather creative way. He showed great self-awareness while talking about his plays, “Obviously ball security was a huge thing for me last year. I had too many on the ground, so that was a big thing for me. But then also just being more vocal, being a leader, making sure that I’m coming out here, doing the right thing all the time, and whenever I’m asked to make a play, I make that play.”

Talking about a creative remedy he has found to get rid of this flaw, he further added, “First of all, it starts on the football field. Every time I’m holding the ball, or I get the ball, whatever it is, making sure I’m carrying it the right way. And then I also bought, I don’t know if y’all know what it is, but it’s a little grip strengthener off Amazon that I use every night. It just helps me. Also, it just makes sure that I’m being fundamentally sound when I’m holding the ball as well. So again, just take your coaching and the meeting room to the field.”

Can his creativity improve his ability on the football field? It’s a mystery that can only be solved when we see Tracy wearing the Giants jersey, the next time he plays. Until then, it seems he is taking all the right steps to become the successor of Saquon Barkley and fill the void left by the veteran in the New York Giants.