Saquon Barkley Confirms Reunion With Daniel Jones on One Condition Amid Questions Over Eagles Future

A QB-RB combo years in the making, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were pivotal for the New York Giants at one point. And through their time together, they developed a very close bond that has remained strong even as the two went in different directions in their career. Jones asked to be released from the Giants a year after Barkley joined the Eagles. And now, after quite some time, it looks like a reunion might be in order for the two.

Both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have never missed an opportunity to hype each other up. When Jones was released from the Giants, Barkley wished him a “fresh start and success.” Even when Barkley was showing out with the Eagles, Jones’ support was evident. Jones was even seen cheering in Barkley’s box in the NFC divisional round matchup against the Rams last season. And now, that old friendship probably has a big chance to shine on a bigger screen.

As per a post on X, Saquon Barkley hinted at a big role recently. It wasn’t about his football legacy, though. It was about Hollywood. The question went, “If you had to pick one NFL player to star in a movie with, kind of like buddy cop, who would you star with?” Barkley’s answer? “Daniel Jones. People don’t see the side of Daniel I know, he’s got a little fun side so let’s say that.” So, Buddy Cop genre ft. Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Since this was a ‘what if’ question, we don’t know if a movie might actually be in the works for the two stars. But if something like this does happen, imagine Barkley and Jones in a Rush Hour or Bad Boys franchise. Immediate sellout, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Saquon Barkley has two years on his shiny new contract from the Eagles. Daniel Jones, on the other hand, has a one-year deal with the Colts. It might be possible that the two would take Hollywood by storm once their NFL careers are over. And as Barkley inches closer to being 30, he has also hinted at a time when the Eagles find themselves without their star RB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Squon Barkley’s future with the Eagles

Saquon Barkley’s 2024 season with the Eagles was nothing short of extraordinary. A career/NFL best 2,504 rushing yards and 18 smooth TDs, and Super Bowl Champ. Even a sweet $41.2 million contract extension solidifies his place with the Eagles. What was more, the AP Offensive Player of the Year also got himself on the cover of the ‘Madden NFL 26’ game. But the veteran RB has made a revelation about his future that might come as a shock to the fans.

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 19: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 smiles after the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on January 19th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 19 NFC Divisional Playoff – Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25011962

On the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Barkley was questioned about his retirement plans. More specifically, when will he make the call to hang up his cleats and walk away from the gridiron? Barkley’s response? “I’ll probably be one of those guys that it’ll be out of nowhere. I’ll probably just wake up one day, whether it’s next year or two years or four years, and just be like, ‘Yeah it’s over.’ I don’t think I will ever lose that passion. I’m just a competitor… The competitive nature is always going to be there.” Barkley further added, “my favorite player of all time, is Barry Sanders, so probably similar to that. – Maybe one day it will be out of nowhere. I’ll probably be ballin’ and just be like ‘Yeah’ and call it quits.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Barry Sanders gave 10 years of his NFL career to the Detroit Lions as their running back. He decided to hang up his cleats at 31, which came as a big surprise to everyone around the league. So it looks like Saquon Barkley might be planning to go out similarly. When you least expect him to, at the peak of his career. If Barkley decides to hang up his cleats in the coming few years, fans can at least take solace that it won’t be the last they see of him. He might just make a Hollywood debut with an old friend in tow.