Saquon Barkley’s Home Targeted as 24-Year-Old Is Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

Three-time Pro Bowler and the Philadelphia Eagles’ starter Saquon Barkley was at his Chester County home with his family when a 24-year-old man named Jabir Parker of Philadelphia attempted a burglary at the NFL star’s house on July 18.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in collection,” Senior NFL insider of ESPN, Adam Schefter, reported on September 2 on X. “With an attempted break-in at the home of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and two other burglaries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police were notified of the attempted burglary, and officers arrived at Barkley’s home shortly after 5 am, ET on July 18. According to a statement from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, the home’s security cameras captured suspicious activity around that time. Barkley and his family were unharmed, and the burglars had already fled the scene before police arrived.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“They were home, and fortunately, as you know,” Captain Tyler Moyer said on July 18. “With any situation like this, our main concern is that the residents of that home at the time were unharmed, which they were. They were fine afterwards, obviously unsettled as anyone would be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker was arrested on Tuesday by the Lower Merion Police Department with assistance from FBI SWAT. The department also received help from the Pennsylvania State Police, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Parker had allegedly rented a white GMC Yukon Denali on July 16, and the Tredyffrin Township police also released a photo of the white SUV that month. Parker committed the burglary attempt less than two hours before returning the car at 6:43 am on July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker is facing two additional burglary charges and is being held on a $1 million bail. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said the burglaries took place between June 22 and July 18. Parker allegedly stole nearly $800,000 worth of jewelry along with a safe.

A press release from Montgomery County stated that Parker also searched phrases such as “gold presidential rolex,” “how much is 1.5 carat diamond,” and “Briony Raymond New York.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He is now charged with multiple felonies involving burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communications facility, and other related crimes.

Barkley’s case is the latest in a pattern of athlete home invasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saquon Barkley Isn’t the only NFL player who has faced burglary

While Barkley’s case makes it the most recent burglary attempt, prior cases featuring other NFL stars like the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have come up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three men, Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, were arrested in January 2025 for stealing luxury items from Burrow’s house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

These men were part of a South American theft group that allegedly targeted several athletes in the NFL and NBA from 2024 to 2025, including Mahomes and Kelce, whose houses were burglarized in October 2024, with Kelce reportedly losing $20,000 in cash, an expensive watch, $100,000 in jewelry, and his very first Super Bowl jersey.

They were arrested in a joint operation by Argentine federal police and Chilean police. The Prosecutors allege that they have stolen items worth more than $2 million. The case has still not been closed, with the accused still not being extradited to the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Barkley case, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10.

With the 2026 season starting, the Super Bowl LIX champion will want to focus more on football, with the Eagles facing the Washington Commanders on September 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.