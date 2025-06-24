Saquon Barkley’s Replacement at Giants Shares Crucial Message as Russell Wilson Declares Favorite Weapon

“Faith. Family. Football.” Those are the three pillars that Russell Wilson lives by. Despite his football fame, Wilson has always made time for family and celebrated every little milestone with them. Don Vito Corleone once said that a man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man. And that’s not just an iconic movie quote. For Wilson and his new Giants crew, that seems to be code to live by. Following his QB’s routes off the field, the man who came to New York to take the reins from Saquon Barkley is carving out a similar story for himself.

For Giants’ RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., his family has been the driving force behind his rise to NFL glory. From his mom, Laverna’s rallying war cry of “Go Tracy! Go Tracy!” to showing up with a tee that sported a Rise up ‘Tracy Boys’ print, she’s done it all. Even his dad, Tyrone Tracy Sr., would take the whole fam to different national tournaments as vacations. Even Tracy Jr.’s brother, Javon, had once noted, “we’ve probably been to about 35 states that were just straight sports.” And that driving force is helping him run routes on the gridiron now.

As per the latest post on the NYGiants IG page, “Family is everything for Tyrone Tracy Jr. 💙” In a heartfelt clip featuring Tracy, he talked about the bond with his family, and how they’ve been with him every step of the way. “All of my memories is really surrounded by family. Anytime we got together, we always was laughing and creating memories. I was raised by both parents in my house. I have three brothers. My parents didn’t miss a game. Like, we all play sports. They didn’t miss a thing. They was always there.” Tracy also talked about how his mom kept the whole family grounded in faith.

Tracy Sr. worked two jobs, one as a FedEx Driver and the other as the owner of Tyrone’s Lawn Service. He still managed to be there for every single game for his boys, with Laverna cheering them on by his side. And for his fam, Tracy Jr. has a singular mission that he’s carving out in his career. As he put it, “Every time I go on this football field, like, I see my family in the stands or watching it on TV or whatever. Like, I’ll make sure that they hear my name or come across that screen. – I want them to reap each and every benefit that I have. Like, that’s my why. – I want to prove the people that believed in me since day one. I want to prove every single one of them right every time I step on the football field.”

After Barkley left for Philly last year, the Big Blue had David Singletary and Tracy Jr. to fill the gap. In his rookie year, Tyrone posted clean numbers with 192 carries for 839 yards. Add to that 5 TDs and even a tackle, and the man looks promising. With his family driving him to greatness, will he be able to make the Giants forget the ghosts of the past?

While Tyrone works to make that a reality, his QB already has a designated weapon to deliver blows with this season.

Russell Wilson’s weapon of choice for the season

Coming away from Steel City, Russell Wilson had quite a few reasons to land with the Giants. Getting to work with the mind of HC Brian Daboll certainly has its perks. There’s also the added incentive of a chance to bring the fifth Lombardi Trophy to New York. But the biggest reason for Wilson being in New York was a single name. WR Malik Nabers. As Wilson had noted at the Fanatics Fest recently, “You know, I came here because of him. Big reason of it. You know, I really wanted to play with a guy special like him.”

Wilson had called Nabers a “superstar.” Notably, it was only after watching all of Nabers’ plays that he made up his mind to play with the Giants. And Nabers? The guy posted 109 receptions for 1,204 yards with 7 TDs last year even with a struggling offense. Imagine what he could do with a playmaker like Wilson and a revamped roster this year. As Wilson himself saw it, “He’s dynamic. He touches that football, he’s gone.” From the looks of things, it seems Wilson has found the perfect primary weapon, the go-to guy to make plays with this season.

How the Wilson-Nabers combo explodes on the scene is something we’re all waiting to see in the new season. Do you think this duo will flip the script on the Giants’ losing streak and make a Super Bowl run? For now, it’s too early to tell, but come September, things will certainly become clearer.