Sauce Gardner Announces Career Plans Outside of NFL Amid Jets Contract Extension Wait

For years, the NFL has aimed to globalize the sport. Initially through international games in Germany and London, and now through the lens of the Olympics. After years of striving for global recognition for a sport, 2028 is about to be a game-changer. Flag football is set to make its debut at the Los Angeles Olympics. Being part of the 2028 Summer Games creates a new opportunity for NFL players to showcase their nation on an international platform. Even if it’s in a less physical version of the sport.

But not everyone’s on board. Although fans wished to witness the league’s top stars participate. Such as Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, it is indicated that they will not be joining. While Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner runs in the opposite direction. The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro is set to swap gang green with red, white, and blue. And yes, he’s already thinking about summer success… right in the middle of training camp.

On Thursday, the official account of the New York Jets lit up X with a cheeky pitch to Team USA: “Hey @USNFT, we got a guy for you for the ’28 Olympics.” The tweet included a video clip of Gardner speaking candidly about his Olympic dreams. “I like it. I definitely will be interested in it, you know, being able to, you know, play for my country. You know, I think it’s a big deal because every time it’s the Olympics, I’m always watching, I’m always tuned in,” Gardner said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“And it’s crazy because last year I was like…why don’t we got the Olympics, you know? It’d be good to be able to have that during training camp, when it’s tough and just being able to go to the Olympics, have some fun for a little bit, before we got to get into the season. So, I’m definitely interested in that. And, it’s definitely a big deal.” And his excitement makes sense.

AD

Gardner’s excitement suggests how flag football may progress in the next three years. With NFL and Olympic selection committees considering how to create a ‘dream team,’ players like Sauce, still at their peak and expressing interest in the Olympics, may emerge as early frontrunners. While wide receivers and quarterbacks may dominate the highlight reels, elite cornerbacks could make or break games in a non-tackle format. And there aren’t many better than Gardner in open space.

There’s also something poetic about Gardner’s approach. Though winning a Super Bowl or earning a place in the Hall of Fame signifies NFL excellence, an Olympic gold medal represents a distinct level—it’s about pride, not paychecks. Sauce seems to get that. His Olympic aspirations go beyond enjoyment—they symbolize a competitor eager to triumph anywhere, at any time, and under his country’s flag. But while Gardner is busy pitching himself for international presence, there’s still business to handle back home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets open negotiations with Sauce Gardner amid hopes for long-term deal

With only three seasons under his belt, the All-Pro cornerback became eligible for a contract extension this offseason. And he has already established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the league. His rookie season in 2022 earned him the title of Defensive Rookie of the Year. He continued with another All-Pro season in 2023. Even though his performance fell a bit in 2024, mirroring a Jets team that again didn’t impress, Gardner’s credentials are impressive. And, most significantly, his dedication has not faltered.

Speaking at the end of the Jets’ minicamp, Gardner offered an optimistic update. He said he feels “pretty good” when asked about the contract talks. While no deal has been finalized yet, there’s little to no indication of any tension between the player and the franchise. He attended the Jets’ offseason program consistently—an experience not all star players can claim amid uncertain contract negotiations. His reasoning? “I just wanted to show my teammates, my coaches how much I want to win,” Gardner stated through The Athletic. “I want to be part of change in the organization.”

The Jets seem to share that perspective. Despite a rocky 2024 season and changes in the front office, Gardner continues to be one of the rare untouchables in the organization. He’s regarded not only as a defensive asset but also as a cultural foundation. Someone they aspire to build around, not negotiate with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless of whether the extension is completed before Week 1 or extends into the season, it is evident that Sauce Gardner possesses a leader’s mentality, a star’s credentials, and now, the ambitions of an Olympian. In a franchise eager for a culture change, that mix could justify every dollar they are about to invest.