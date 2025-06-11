Scarred by Will Levis Experience, Brian Callahan Takes Strong Cam Ward Action For Titans Locker Room

The Titans approach the 2025 season with haunting memories of their previous one. At the helm of the team once more is Brian Callahan, who will be preparing to make a comeback this season. He’s done it once as an offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. And he will be willing to do it again. However, it seems that he has slightly changed his approach this time around. This time, moving away from the starting quarterback of the previous season to a new one.

The Titans, under the first-time head coach, inherited Will Levis in 2024 as their starting quarterback. Despite Will not having a great rookie season, Brian Callahan stood by him. He would have hoped for Will to improve and really make a statement that season. But to everyone’s misfortune, he did not make the mark as he only passed 2,091 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 12 games, while maintaining a pass accuracy of 63.1%. Hoping to turn things around, Callahan is now taking a different route. While Titan’s #1 overall draft pick, Cam Ward, seems to be a sure thing. Callahan is choosing to give it time.

Talking about Brian Callahan’s approach going into this season was Albert Breer on The Rich Eisen Show. Albert spoke of how Brian previously had an approach of announcing quarterbacks very early and how he’s changed it this year. “I remember talking to Brian Callahan about this last year and you know in 2020 they very quickly named Joe Burrow the starter…it worked, and so they did that last year with Will Levis,” he said while referring to the approach he had used earlier, before he changed it and did not announce a new starting quarterback. “I think it’s interesting that he’s reversing course a little bit here,” he added.

via Imago University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward holds his jersey after being picked in the first round by the Tennessee Titans during the 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NFL20250424802 TANNENxMAURY

As he discussed why Brian is not announcing Cam Ward as their starting quarterback. According to him, Callahan probably wants Cam Ward to perform in the minicamps and training camp before he makes a decision on the QB1 position. He said, “After everything that they went through last year with Will Levis, it’s like let’s let’s give Cam every opportunity to win the job. Let’s plan on Cam winning the job, but let’s let him earn it. So the veterans in that huddle can see, yeah, they didn’t just anoint this guy. This guy deserves to be our starting quarterback, should be our starting quarterback, is our starting quarterback. So I think that’s sort of the logic there.”

It is fair game by Callahan. After all, he doesn’t want the team to feel that he is meting out special treatment to anybody. More than anything, he doesn’t want a repeat of last year. And wants to make a calculated and more statistical approach for choosing their starting quarterback. While that might still be the case, early reports suggest that Cam Ward might be the frontrunner for the position based on some recent developments.

Cam Ward reacts to being shooed away from the Titans’ facility

The Tennessee Titans made a strong addition to their roster this year during the draft. This addition was in the form of former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the #1 overall pick. The Titans are so impressed by Ward that he signed a four-year, $48,839,618 rookie contract. After all, Cam Ward passed for 4,313 yards, while scoring 39 touchdowns, with a passing accuracy of 67.1% for Miami. But this isn’t the only reason they are so impressed with the young talent.

Cam Ward might be a dedicated player. But his dedication has also gotten him kicked out of the Titans’ facility quite a few times recently. Apparently, he is so eager to learn that he has on multiple occasions arrived at the team’s facility at 5 o’clock in the morning to get extra study film and prep time. Damn! NFL insider Jeremy Fowler even reported that Callahan and the entire brass are very impressed by his work ethic. So much so that they’ve had to keep him away and even send him home on some nights.

Reacting to having been ‘kicked out’ of the facility, Ward admitted said that the 5 am routine was part of his process. “It’s just my process…it’s how I’ve always been in college until now. It’s how I get everything in, whether it’s film, treatment-wise…I gotta get everything in to start my day, to end my day by whatever time you gotta get it done,” Ward said.

With the amount of work that Ward has been putting in, it would be surprising if he isn’t the starting quarterback. But irrespective of the hard work, there’s still the minicamp and training camp remaining. It is being predicted that he might just cement his QB1 place by the end of it. Till then, we’ll just have to wait and watch.