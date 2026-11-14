Scott Hanson Announces Major Update on NFL RedZone’s Week 10 Status Amid Uncertainty Following FAA Flight Disruptions

NFL games faced massive uncertainty and travel restrictions ahead of Week 10, thanks to the nationwide ground stop of aircrafts. But as things go back to normal Scott Hanson shares a positive update.

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“Yes, I’m good to go for Sunday,” the NFL RedZone host wrote on X. “And – (based on the info I’ve seen so far) – NFL Games will likely go on as scheduled. But we all need to keep checking the latest. This is somewhat unprecedented.”

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NFL RedZone is still scheduled to air on Sunday, November 15, with Scott Hanson hosting. However, the FAA’s nationwide flight restriction raised concerns about possible travel delays for NFL teams and broadcasters. But Hanson’s update makes it clear for now that Week 10 games are expected to go ahead as scheduled, and RedZone should provide its usual coverage until any changes are announced.

Flights across the US were temporarily stopped on Friday, November 13, 2026, because of a technical problem in the FAA’s air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the system’s old equipment could not handle the amount of data it received, leading to problems.

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The ground stop affected some teams, The Athletic reported, forcing them to consider other ways of making their destinations. Since this was on a Friday, when college football games happen, the kickoffs for a few of them were changed, like the Arizona State-UCF and the Baylor-BYU clashes. The Chicago Bulls were also delayed in their travel because of the ground stop.

NFL games, however, are likely to be unaffected. A league spokesman said via the New York Post, “It’s too early. We could address the issue at the appropriate time, if necessary.”

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The temporary halt has since been lifted, and flights have resumed. However, delays can be expected.

Teams travel on Saturdays for road games. Had the ground stop continued, it could have affected Los Angeles teams going on the road. The Rams are playing the Cardinals on Sunday, too, and making the trip all the way there would be tough for the Rams.

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They’ve been on the bad side of long-distance travel before, having lost to the 49ers in Melbourne this year. The Rams arrived with very little time in hand, but head coach Sean McVay said travel was not a factor in their loss.

The San Francisco 49ers plan to leave for Dallas at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday ahead of their Sunday game, per Pro Football Talk. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about their plans for the journey amid the temporary halt, and he was stumped. That was the first he knew of the situation.

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“I didn’t know. I just first heard.”

The NFL has changed its schedule in the past because of unexpected events. In 1992, Hurricane Andrew forced the league to move the New England Patriots’ game against the Miami Dolphins from September 6 to October 18. In 1997, the Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins was postponed to the next day because the Florida Marlins needed the Pro Player Stadium for Game 7 of the World Series.

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The September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 caused an even bigger change. The NFL postponed all Week 2 games following the attacks. The league announced that those games would be played on January 6-7, 2002, at the end of the regular season. The original Week 3 schedule continued as planned.

Now, let’s wait and see if fans can travel easily to watch Week 10 games or if there’s any unexpected interruption.