Scouting Oregon’s 2027 NFL Draft Class: Dante Moore Headlines a Loaded Ducks Roster

For the second year in a row under head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks were one of the better teams in the nation during the regular season, only to stub their toes late in the playoffs. The program returns a ton of talent, as the major players snubbed the NFL for a chance to finally win a national title. Presently, there are two first-round prospects on the starting depth chart, though that number could grow to as many as four.

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The conversation starts with Dante Moore, the quarterback who would’ve been the second selection of April’s draft had he left for the NFL. Moore wasn’t rated or considered a top NFL prospect at the start of the 2025 season, yet he played better each week and was in the conversation to be a top-two selection by December.

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Moore is a well-built passer with terrific athleticism and the ability to beat opponents with his arm or legs. He’s patient, possesses a live arm as well as a quick release, and the ball immediately gets to the intended target. Moore shows great field vision, doesn’t force passes, and consistently goes to check-down receivers. He must improve his downfield accuracy to complete his game, but I fully believe Moore will contend to be QB1 next April.

Oregon possesses a pair of next-level defensive tackles, both highly rated in the scouting community. A’Mauri Washington stepped to the forefront last season and was an impact player on the inside. He’s fundamentally sound and explosive as can be with a great first step.

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Washington always gets leverage on blockers and uses his hands exceptionally well. He’s a terrific pass rusher who also gets into space pursuing plays. Despite tipping the scales over 315 pounds, Washington doesn’t play with much power and is easily contained by a single blocker, an area of his game that must be improved.

At one point early in his college career, when he played for USC, Bear Alexander was considered a potential first-round pick. After a few uninspired seasons and a transfer to Oregon, Alexander was spectacular at times last season and is now back in the good graces of scouts, some of whom grade him higher than his teammate.

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Alexander possesses a tremendous first step, gets leverage on blockers, and can be impossible to stop. He uses his hands extremely well and is a terrific run defender who can also rush the passer. He easily moves in every direction and comes with upside. It’s critical that Alexander has another good season and proves 2025 was not the exception to the rule.

Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is coming off a disappointing season, but he possesses the ability to move back into first-round conversation. Uiagalelei is athletic, intense, and plays through the whistle. He forces the action up the field and at the same time runs down ball handlers in pursuit or even drops into coverage in certain blitz packages.

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He possesses a frame that can add bulk and strength, which will improve his game over time. Uiagalelei struggles getting off blocks and gets knocked around on running downs, which is an area of concern. He can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance and possesses upside, and if Uiagalelei elevates to match his 2024 brilliance, his draft stock will surge.

Jamari Johnson is the next big thing at tight end for Oregon, and despite playing second fiddle to Kenyon Sadiq last season, he is already highly rated by scouts. He’s athletic with a terrific build, and he’s a solid blocker. Johnson is unpolished as a pass catcher, but he will have his opportunities this season as the team’s top tight end with Sadiq now playing for the New York Jets.

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I’m really looking forward to the return of receiver Evan Stewart, who I had rated highly since his days at Texas A&M. Stewart is a legitimate downfield threat who catches the ball extremely well and displays himself as a big-play wideout. After a terrific season in 2024, Stewart bypassed the NFL draft only to sustain an injury to his knee the following offseason and miss all of 2025. Combine medicals and a return to form will dictate where he lands in the draft.