Scrutiny Intensifies on Cris Collinsworth for Brushing Off Controversial Calls During Cowboys-Packers NBC Broadcast

The Green Bay Packers secured a 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 6 game. But the most scrutinized entity wasn’t even on the field. Up in the booth, Cris Collinsworth seemed to not be bothered by the flags on Green Bay players, according to fans.

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In the fourth quarter of the game, Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks was flagged for roughing the passer. But in the broadcast, Collinsworth doesn’t seem to be debating it much, except that he might have seen a “body slam.”

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There was another such controversial flag on Lukas Van Ness for roughing the passer. Many argued that Van Ness’ play was not even troubling enough to warrant the penalty.

An interception was also removed for the Packers for the Van Ness penalty.

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However, here’s what Collinsworth did say: “It’s funny how all of these NFL games seem to come down to the final few minutes.”

This is not the first time Collinsworth has come under fire. In the Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game, he said, “[There are] non-name guys up front. … [They’re] making plays and sacks in the background, and they’re keeping the Atlanta Falcons in it.”

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Atlanta’s defensive line indeed has some lesser-known players. But they surely warranted having their names being taken on-air like everybody else in the game.

Fans made sure to call out the veteran announcer.

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“Did Cris Collinsworth really ask how games stay competitive until the end just after the officials made two ridiculous calls to keep this drive going?” Packers writer Michael Rodney wrote on X.

“Cris Collinsworth: ‘yeah I definitely saw a little slam at the end.’ *shows replay* ‘So the coverage on George Pickens…’ a fan iterated what happened through an X post.

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“Why was Cris Collinsworth so silent about that roughing the passer call?” one fan questioned.

“cmon mike tirico & cris collinsworth P—Y for not calling that out. the league threatened them to not say nun bout the cheating for the cowboys,” another fan wrote.

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“I’m SO tired of posting BS roughing the passer penalties, but this one against the Packers deserves special mention because it was SO ridiculous and because we have now reached the point where Chris Collinsworth is such a coward that he doesn’t even bother to raise an objection anymore!” one more angry fan highlighted.

Meanwhile, another fan decided to search for Collinsworth’s replacement for NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast.

“I often wonder who is going to be a good replacement for Cris Collinsworth on SNF,” the fan wrote. “Mike Tirico has to live forever. There will never be a better replacement for him.”

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For viewers who rely on color commentators to call out blatantly bad officiating, Collinsworth’s refusal to condemn the phantom penalties felt like a total abandonment of broadcasting responsibility.