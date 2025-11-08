Aaron Rodgers’ Offense Snubbed by Rashid Shaheed for ‘Long Term’ Haul With Seahawks

Once it became clear that wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s tenure with the New Orleans Saints was ending, he was faced with a critical career choice. Two offers came before the trade deadline – the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams had a banged-up wide receiving unit. In the end, he chose the Hawks. His decision hinged on a key relationship and a calculated bet on future stability, leaving Aaron Rodgers looking elsewhere for help.

“Shaheed preferred to go to Seattle to reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whom he played under last season in New Orleans, so the Saints accepted the package that honored their player’s wishes,” wrote DK Pittsburgh Sports‘ reporter Chris Halicke.

The reasons are obvious. In 2024, when Klint Kubiak was the Saints’ offensive coordinator, Rashid Shaheed had his most productive season in terms of yards per reception (17.5). Before the knee injury ended his season, he played 6 games (5 starts) and scored 3 TDs in 20 receptions for 349 receiving yards. The player-coach connection made the move easier. However, there’s another factor, too, that stopped him from signing a deal with the Steelers.

The QB uncertainty! Sam Darnold has a 3-year deal with the Hawks, while the Black and the Gold have signed Aaron Rodgers for 1 year. The season is already halfway through. In case the Seahawks extend him, he will have more time with the signal caller to build chemistry.

Even in this season, the Seahawks have emerged as a tougher team than the Steelers. They have a 6-2 record after 9 weeks, while the Steelers sit at a 5-3 win-loss record. Such factors often play a huge role in deciding the future team to play for.

For now, both teams are satisfied. The Hawks are happy that they signed a new lethal receiver. Shaheed also sees an extended stay in Seattle.

Rashid Shaheed has a plan in mind

Even though Shaheed is in the final year of his contract, both sides see this move as a “long-term” haul instead of a short-term deal. His first press conference on Wednesday, November 5, revealed everything fans wanted to know.

“I’m here to stay,” Shaheed said. “I’m excited, and we can figure something out after the season ends.”

The Hawks gave up fourth- and fifth-round draft picks for him. Shaheed feels this could be a long-term fit, but an extension will have to wait. The Saints signed a two-year, $6.185 million contract in 2024. So, the Seahawks don’t have to worry about this year. Also, they usually don’t extend new players right away. They prefer to wait until after the season ends. His agent might also talk about a new deal before he hits free agency in March.

“Anytime you’ve got a guy that can roll like that, it helps in a bunch of different ways. But…he’s not just a speed guy,” QB Sam Darnold said while praising his new receiver. “He’s a route runner, a receiver who can do a lot of great things when he catches the ball as well.”

On the other hand, injuries have hit the Seahawks’ receiver group. The coaches are already worried about WRs Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel), Jake Bobo (calf), and Dareke Young (hip). But Shaheed can be a good WR2 alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards.

Moreover, Seattle’s run game is struggling with just 3.7 yards per carry. His speed could help improve it. Defenses have been loading the box, and Shaheed’s deep threat ability could help open things up. Shaheed said he’s also ready to help on special teams. He could also return kickoffs. The WR made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and was a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner that season.

That transition should be easier since he already knows Klint Kubiak from their time together in New Orleans last year.