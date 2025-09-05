Abe Lucas Expresses True Feelings for the Seahawks After $46 M Commitment From the Team

Abraham “Abe” Lucas was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Immediately, the Seahawks named him their starting right tackle. In his rookie season, he started 16 regular-season games. He played 975 snaps, allowed 7 sacks, and committed 9 penalties. “Trust me, I’m actually pretty ecstatic about it. It’s been a journey, and I’m just so thankful to be here,” Lucas stated. Fast forward to September 2025, and Lucas has become a key figure in Seattle’s rebuild.

And the front office has reflected the sentiment by signing him to a three-year, $46 million extension through 2028 on September 4, 2025. He became the first player from Seattle’s 2022 draft class to receive a contract extension, and just the second offensive lineman under GM John Schneider to earn one.

In 2017, Justin Britt, who was in the last year of his rookie deal, also signed an extension with the organization. Abe posted on his social media profile to express his appreciation for the Seahawks’ collective decision, adding, “Love the game! Love this team! So thankful to be here!”

While the feelings of Love and Determination were outpouring online, the journey for the No. 72 OT was not smooth. “I really think that this deal is a testament to how much they believe in me,” he said after the extension was confirmed. Specifically crediting the offensive line coaches John Benton and Mike Macdonald for shaping his development within a system that blends old-school commitment to the run game with modern blocking methods.

After all, the injuries have not been kind to him. Lucas only played four complete games in 2023 due to a knee injury; he missed the second half of Weeks 1 and 17 and made seven starts in 2024, calling it a “s—storm”. Reflecting on his setbacks, Abe Lucas admitted, “Injuries suck. They’re tough to get through.”

A knee issue late in 2022 required surgery and forced him onto injured reserve in Week 1 of 2023, limiting him to just six starts while, as he put it, playing on a “flat tire.” The following year, he began on the PUP list. But he eventually returned to start seven games and log 406 snaps. Still, the numbers showed the lingering effects. He surrendered four sacks and posted a 7.3% pressure rate, the ninth-highest among right tackles with at least 300 snaps.

Determined to reset, Lucas shifted his focus to conditioning and mobility this offseason. He trimmed weight, rebuilt muscle, and now sits at 325 pounds with better endurance in mind. “There’s still so much more to do. I’m looking forward to getting after that,” he said. With a full training camp behind him, his return to full participation is the strongest indication yet that the physical toll of the last two years may finally be behind him.

Abraham Lucas’ first test as the long-term tackle comes against the 49ers

At 26, Abe Lucas is the Seahawks’ oldest starter up front—and now also their richest, ranking as the league’s 12th-highest-paid right tackle. His new deal places him in the NFL’s upper tier by average annual value, a leap that comes with expectations. Starting week 1.

The San Francisco–Seattle rivalry lost some juice in 2024 after the 49ers trimmed payroll and turned over much of their roster. But Nick Bosa remains the constant. With rookie Mykel Williams now opposite him, Lucas is expected to steady Seattle’s line in high-stakes matchups, especially when tasked with slowing Bosa off the edge.

Quarterback Drew Lock, who arrived in Seattle a month before Lucas was drafted, praised the tackle’s consistency. “They talk about the blindside being important, and it is, because we don’t see it, but we get to see a little bit of the right tackle, so with any slip-up from them, we might move a little prematurely. Seeing a stout edge set over there by him, it’s nice to have.”

Whether Nick Bosa breaks through Abe Lucas’s protection or Seattle’s faith in their right tackle proves justified, that duel will define more than just a few snaps. It’s the kind of one-on-one clash that can swing a rivalry, and with Lucas healthy and freshly paid, the Seahawks are betting big on his ability to anchor the edge. That, too, with calm.

As Sam Darnold said, “Even when it’s super hot out there and he’s out there with a cold towel on his head saying, ‘I love this.’” So, for Seattle, the equation is simple. If Lucas holds steady, the offense flows, and the Seahawks have a real shot at keeping pace in the NFC West.