Seahawks Announce Sam Darnold News as Mike MacDonald Makes Tough Nick Emmanwori Decision

The Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl aspirations rest on the strained oblique of Sam Darnold, and the team just delivered its final verdict on his status for the big game. With the Super Bowl LX up next against the New England Patriots, the signal-caller has been dealing with an oblique strain after throwing in practice two days before the divisional round win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite playing with the injury against the Los Angeles Rams in the conference final, the Seahawks confirmed that Sam Darnold was a full participant in the team’s Thursday practice session ahead of the Big Game. This was Darnold’s first full practice since injuring his left oblique on January 15, as he was a limited participant in the seven practices since, including Wednesday.

Darnold stayed remarkably durable throughout the year, suiting up for all 17 regular-season games and both playoff contests without missing a beat. Even when his name briefly popped up on the Week 9 injury report with a chest issue, it never sidelined him or cost him game time, reinforcing how consistently available he remained all season.

Though the update clarifies matters, Darnold didn’t seem too worried about his oblique injury ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots.

“It feels really good,” Darnold told reporters Wednesday. “Definitely, the time off has helped a little bit. I’m always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game… on Sunday.”

With this update, Seattle Seahawks supporters can breathe a sigh of relief. In his first year, Sam Darnold has been a revelation for the franchise, throwing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns in 17 games in 2025.

With these stellar numbers, the former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller led the franchise to its first NFC West title since 2020. He then continued this incredible form into the playoffs, recording a 122.4 passer rating with 470 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2 games as the Seahawks won their first NFC title in ten years.

While Seattle’s quarterback situation continues to improve, the Seahawks are facing a major issue in another area of strength, as their star rookie safety, Nick Emmanwori, has picked up an injury. The 21-year-old has been an integral part of a defense that has ranked number one in points allowed, EPA per play, and DVOA without a single first-team All-Pro.

Head coach Mike MacDonald recently issued an important update about their Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Mike MacDonald issues Nick Emmanwori update ahead of SB LX

The Seahawks safety endured a rough start to the 2025 season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, an injury that sidelined him for multiple games and kept him stuck in a week-to-week limbo before his return. While Emmanwori managed to play through much of the season, he regularly appeared on injury reports with ankle limitations, and this week’s developments have reopened concerns.

Before the biggest game of the season, the Seattle Seahawks were dealt a significant injury blow as safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice.

The 21-year-old confirmed this development during his media availability before revealing he would participate only in the walkthrough on Thursday, but he will be good to go for Super Bowl LX. Subsequently, Emmanwori wasn’t part of Seattle’s recent practice session.

In light of this, coach Mike MacDonald spoke about Emmanwori’s injury, confirming the rookie picked up a low ankle sprain, and even joked with reporters in San Jose before addressing the rookie’s health.

“There’s no way the first question’s about Nick, is it?” MacDonald said. “Just rolled his ankle yesterday and has got a low ankle sprain.”

Despite the tough decision not to let the rookie participate in the team’s recent practice, Seahawks supporters will hope their star rookie can be ready for the Super Bowl and help bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Seattle after a 12-year wait.