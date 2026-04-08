“Big Year for Rings”: Sam Darnold’s Wife Officially Announces Marriage to Seahawks QB as Congratulations Pour In

Essentials Inside The Story Sam Darnold just celebrated a life moment that rivals his biggest professional triumph

The wedding itself was more than just a ceremony

Many well-known names attended the event

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has celebrated the biggest moment of his life. It may even overshadow his Super Bowl LX win in Santa Clara two months ago. The signal caller has finally tied the knot with fiancée Katie Hoofnagle on April 3, 2026. Following the star-studded ceremony, Katie Hoofnagle treated her Instagram followers to a series of photos. The social media post drew sweet reactions and messages from loved ones.

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“Big year for rings,” Hoofnagle captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, April 7.

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Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle tied the knot on April 3 in a beautiful outdoor wedding ceremony held at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Rancho Santa Fe, California. It was only on April 7 when Katie Hoofnagle announced their marriage via a carousel post on Instagram, capturing several significant moments of their wedding day. The first picture showed the two adorably looking at each other, while a few featured their solo close-up shots.

Moreover, other pictures featured Darnold with his guy gang, intimate moments at the altar, guests, the duo kissing and flexing their rings, a top view of the ceremony, among others.

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Hoofnagle’s caption was about her now-husband’s biggest achievement in his eight-season NFL career. Yep, with the “ring” comment, she referred to Seattle’s Super Bowl LX 29-13 win over the New England Patriots on February 8, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Hoofnagle Darnold (@_hoofy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It was the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy after its first win in 2014. This success would not have been possible without the presence of Darnold, who made contributions throughout every game that they played. The quarterback amassed an impressive 4,048 passing yards along with 25 touchdowns and ended up receiving a grade of 79.3 on PFF. Since the marriage took place just shortly after the victory, Hoofnagle could not forget about this accomplishment by Darnold.

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Meanwhile, the two revealed their relationship status back in April 2022. Hoofnagle shared a bunch of pictures that month, with the first one showing them posing for the camera.

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“Happy little moments,” she wrote under her post.

Since then, they continued sharing posts dedicated to each other on social media. Cut to July 2025, Darnold popped the big question at Dana Point, California, four months after securing a three-year deal with Seattle. The couple broke the news of their engagement with an adorable photoshoot by the beach.

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And within a year, they are officially husband and wife. After the big announcement, their loved ones started leaving sweet comments to congratulate the newlyweds.

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Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle didn’t have a typical celebrity ceremony with only a few close people around. The couple went big, inviting 227 people. The big list included many big names from the NFL, including quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. It was also attended by fellow player, Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo. The relationship between Sam and Allen dates back to 2018.

These two were in the 2018 NFL draft, and the appearance of Allen proves that they still maintain a strong bond. In case of people not in attendance, including peers, family members, and fans, they wished the best via social media.

“Congratulations!! 💍,” the Seahawks’ official account commented, while wide receiver Christian Kirk’s wife, Ozzy, wrote, “The MOST amazing weekend!!!! Love you, guys! 🤍🤍🤍”

Additionally, QB Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, joined in the celebration, writing, “Congrats!!!🤍” Meanwhile, Seattle wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s better half, Anna Marie, described it as the most special day.

“I love your love!!! 💘💘💘,” she added.

The couple, both 28, said that their wedding was “The best night with all of our favorite people!” Apart from them, other notable attendees were: Kyle Allen, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirk, Luke Kuechly, Cooper Kupp, Drew Lock, Josh McCown, Nick Mullens, Brian O’Neill, Jordan Palmer, Brett Rypien, Eric Saubert, Blake Cashman, Mike White, Dan Feeney, and Adam Ray.

In addition, the duo’s wedding photographer, Shawn Yang, joined others to share his feelings.

“The most amazing weekend! Thank you for having me 🥹.”

Officiated by Darnold’s marketing agent, Tee Stumm, the ceremony featured live music. The couple hired the band Modern Retrospect and a saxophonist from Second Song to make their day extra special.

Moreover, Sam and Katie also opted for a phone-free policy to maintain privacy and help the guests stay present in the moment. In February, when Darnold was days away from clinching the title, he admitted to thinking about his wedding.

“I was like, yeah, ‘Is it weird that I’m thinking about the wedding right now and that it’s in a month?’ he joked in a video shared by the NFL.

“…And I’m like, ‘Frickin…I’m excited,’” he added. “But also just, it’s a lot, we got a lot to do. But it’s exciting stuff.”

As Sam and Katie take the ultimate step, we wish the newlyweds a lifetime of love and happiness.