Calls Mount for Russell Wilson-Seahawks Reunion After QB Reaffirms Loyalty to Seattle With Latest Message

Essentials Inside The Story Free agent Russell Wilson calls Seattle his forever home

Wilson has also praised Sam Darnold for his comeback with Seattle by winning Super Bowl LX

Rumors suggest that Wilson may join CBS’s Sunday pregame show, The NFL Today

After Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX, one of the heaviest praises came from the quarterback who had helped the team win its first Super Bowl in 2014. Russell Wilson wrote that he “loved Sam Darnold’s comeback story,” making it clear that he was still rooting for his old team. While that was enough to spark reunion rumors, this time, he’s actually gone a step further – or back.

Wilson posted an 11-photo Instagram carousel from his weekend trip to Seattle, and ended it with a line that did most of the work on its own.

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“Keep your head to the sky! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #GodDidItAll Seattle… Forever Home,” Wilson captioned his post.

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The carousel opened with a close-up selfie of Wilson in a Nike dark camouflage hoodie and sunglasses, smiling down at the camera. After that comes a run through Seattle’s touchpoints – Pike Place, the original Starbucks area, the Crab Pot, market stalls, downtown streets, and even a selfie with a young fan wearing a 3Brand (Wilson’s clothing line) cap.

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Picked 75th overall in the 2012 draft by Seattle, Russell Wilson gave the franchise its first Lombardi trophy in 2013 and led them to consecutive Super Bowl appearances. If the Seahawks ever had a franchise-defining quarterback, it was Wilson. What’s more, after spending 2025 with the New York Giants being overshadowed by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, Wilson is a free agent. A reunion with the Seahawks could hand him a Darnold-like comeback that the quarterback is a fan of.

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Now, Wilson was notably in Seattle for Life Surge’s inspirational event, where he spoke about “life, business, football, Jesus”. He even shared an emotional video clip from the event on his Instagram story, followed by pictures with fans who showed up wearing his Seahawks Jersey.

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There is a chance that Russell Wilson decides to hang up his cleats this season. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Wilson is “considered the favorite” to join CBS’s Sunday pregame show, The NFL Today. But drawing on the comeback thread, Wilson had also recently visited the New York Jets to discuss the possibility of being a backup QB behind Geno Smith. These narratives were still going strong when he called Seattle his “Forever Home” and showed up for the city.

The city, meanwhile, didn’t hear nostalgia… they heard the possibility.

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Seattle makes the pitch for Russell Wilson

Just months after winning its second Super Bowl (LX), Seattle got a visit from the QB who brought them their first. The 12s saw Wilson’s Instagram post as an opening and turned the comments section into a recruiting drive. One fan captured Wilson’s place in Seattle perfectly:

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“We miss you here in Seattle,” the fan wrote. “It will always be your home 💚💙💚💙.”

But that sentiment – however common – quickly turned into one-day contract chatter. Fans were asking for – and dreading – Russell Wilson retiring as a Seahawk.

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“He’s getting ready for that 1 day contract. #gohawks,” one fan wrote. While another offered the same statement with a different emotion, punctuated by a broken heart emoji: “He’s gonna sign the 1 day💔.”

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A few comments went past the retirement and into actual football talk. One fan wanted Seattle to cut ties with Drew Lock, the QB2 on Seattle’s depth chart behind Sam Darnold, and bring Wilson back in.

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“We should cut Drew lock and sign Russ he’d be a better backup tbh,” they wrote.

Russell Wilson has played for four franchises so far. Every time, he’s had to pack up and bring his family along for the ride. One fan noted the struggle and actually asked them to move again, only this time, it’d be a homecoming.

“I know ci and them kidz tired of moving lol!” the fan wrote. “But I hope they can repeat because you definitely deserve a second ring.”

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Wilson chose to call Seattle his home. Seattle answered back the way Seattle usually does when a star comes back: loudly, directly, and with a plan already attached. The league may have moved on from Wilson, thinking he’ll end up in the broadcasting booth. But Seattle says Wilson’s not done yet.