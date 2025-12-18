Congratulations Pour In as Seahawks QB Drew Lock & Wife Make Personal Announcement On Wednesday

Essentials Inside The Story
- Drew and Natalie Lock welcome a new member.
- The Seahawks have made it to the playoffs.
- The Seattle Seahawks are set to play against the LA Rams in Week 16.
While the Seahawks are successfully entering the playoffs, their quarterback, Drew Lock, and his wife took to Instagram to share a huge announcement, giving the QB and his wife another reason to celebrate.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Drew’s wife, Natalie Lock, took to Instagram this Wednesday to announce the birth of their child, Landry Isabela Lock.
“Landry Isabela Lock 12/4 @ 12:44pm our perfect little girl 💗,” posted Natalie Lock on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on Instagram
Landry is their second-born, after their son Layton Andrew Lock, who was born on January 15, 2024.
The team also welcomed the latest member of the Lock family. The post has a string of photos of Landry sleeping on the bed, on her mother’s lap, playing with her mother’s hand, a still with her brother, Layton, and wearing a pink head cover.
ADVERTISEMENT
While the waves of happiness are gushing over the Lock family, the fans also could not control their emotions after watching the couple’s emotional announcement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Little Landry’s post also made fans overjoyed
Since the announcement of little Landry, fans have been pouring their hearts out, congratulating the couple. “Congrats!! A blitz stuffie headed your way and a surprise for big bro 🫶,” commented one fan. Although the couple announced the pregnancy earlier this year, it still surprised many people. The Seahawks’ official Instagram also commented on Natalia’s post.
In addition to the congratulations, people were welcoming the little soul on Instagram. “Yay!! Welcome to the world, sweet little lady 💕,” wrote another fan. The heart sign shows how happy everyone is after the announcement.
Top Stories
Footage Surfaces of Puka Nacua’s Brother Samson Slapping Fan After Arrest for Allegedly Stealing Lakers’ Adou Thiero’s SUV
Browns & Kevin Stefanski Sign Ousted Cowboys Player For Shedeur Sanders Before Week 16 Bills Game
“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Tom Brady’s Raiders Struck by Tragedy
“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In From Dan Marino as Dolphins Legend Mourns Tragedy in South Florida Football
“What Do You Come Back For?”: Tony Gonzalez’s Strong Retirement Message to Travis Kelce Amid Chiefs’ Rebuild
Following the post, Landry even got her first compliment. “sooooo happy for you FOUR!!🩷 She is perfect just like her mom!!” a third fan wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, also commented on the post. “Natalie!! 😭😭 she’s so perfect. I cannot wait to meet her. The most beautiful family and proud big brother! 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Anna Marie Kupp.
While the comments are pouring down, the Seahawks and Drew Lock shift their focus to the Week 16 game.
Winning Week 16’s game against the Los Angeles Rams will not only be a welcome gift for Landry Isabela Lock but also secure the top spot in the NFC West for them. The welcome awaits Landry. Now, everything depends on her father and the Seattle Seahawks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT