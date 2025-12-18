Congratulations Pour In as Seahawks QB Drew Lock & Wife Make Personal Announcement On Wednesday

Essentials Inside The Story Drew and Natalie Lock welcome a new member.

The Seahawks have made it to the playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to play against the LA Rams in Week 16.

While the Seahawks are successfully entering the playoffs, their quarterback, Drew Lock, and his wife took to Instagram to share a huge announcement, giving the QB and his wife another reason to celebrate.

Drew’s wife, Natalie Lock, took to Instagram this Wednesday to announce the birth of their child, Landry Isabela Lock.

“Landry Isabela Lock 12/4 @ 12:44pm our perfect little girl 💗,” posted Natalie Lock on Instagram.

Landry is their second-born, after their son Layton Andrew Lock, who was born on January 15, 2024.

The team also welcomed the latest member of the Lock family. The post has a string of photos of Landry sleeping on the bed, on her mother’s lap, playing with her mother’s hand, a still with her brother, Layton, and wearing a pink head cover.

While the waves of happiness are gushing over the Lock family, the fans also could not control their emotions after watching the couple’s emotional announcement.

Little Landry’s post also made fans overjoyed

Since the announcement of little Landry, fans have been pouring their hearts out, congratulating the couple. “Congrats!! A blitz stuffie headed your way and a surprise for big bro 🫶,” commented one fan. Although the couple announced the pregnancy earlier this year, it still surprised many people. The Seahawks’ official Instagram also commented on Natalia’s post.

In addition to the congratulations, people were welcoming the little soul on Instagram. “Yay!! Welcome to the world, sweet little lady 💕,” wrote another fan. The heart sign shows how happy everyone is after the announcement.

Following the post, Landry even got her first compliment. “sooooo happy for you FOUR!!🩷 She is perfect just like her mom!!” a third fan wrote.

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, also commented on the post. “Natalie!! 😭😭 she’s so perfect. I cannot wait to meet her. The most beautiful family and proud big brother! 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Anna Marie Kupp.

While the comments are pouring down, the Seahawks and Drew Lock shift their focus to the Week 16 game.

Winning Week 16’s game against the Los Angeles Rams will not only be a welcome gift for Landry Isabela Lock but also secure the top spot in the NFC West for them. The welcome awaits Landry. Now, everything depends on her father and the Seattle Seahawks.