Leonard Williams has given the Seattle Seahawks plenty to celebrate this season. The defensive tackle has recorded three sacks and 25 tackles in eight games, but his biggest moment this week had nothing to do with football. Williams and his wife, Hailey Louise Williams, are preparing to welcome another addition to their family, and the NFL community was quick to share its excitement.

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Hailey announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a series of beach maternity photos, captioning the post with one word: “Ohana.” The Hawaiian word means family, and the couple’s second child will join their eight-month-old son, Zion.

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The news marks another special chapter for Leonard and Hailey, who married in April 2025 after meeting at USC. Williams played college football for the Trojans before the Jets selected him sixth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The couple welcomed Zion in March 2026.

Hailey had spoken about the family’s excitement before their first child’s arrival. In an interview with People last February, she revealed she was 36 weeks pregnant and preparing for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX appearance.

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She said the nursery, car seat, stroller, and crib were ready, while Williams was doing his best to support her through the emotional changes of pregnancy.

“The baby has reminded me that I needed to slow down,” Hailey said at the time. She also recalled feeling the baby kick during Seahawks games, making her feel that the child was already part of the team’s journey.

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Williams has made his family a visible part of his football life, too. When he signed a three-year, $90 million contract extension in August, he brought Zion to the press conference.

The defensive tackle spoke warmly about the family’s experience in Seattle, saying on Hard Knocks, “Moving to Seattle has been a really beautiful experience for me and my wife.”

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The announcement arrives as Williams works his way back from a shoulder stinger suffered against the Chicago Bears on November 2. He missed Seattle’s next two games against Arizona and Las Vegas, but his production before the injury had been strong. He recorded three sacks in the first three games and has seven tackles for loss through eight appearances.

Seattle is coming off its Week 11 bye and will visit the San Francisco 49ers on November 29. Head coach Mike Macdonald has not confirmed whether Williams will be available for the NFC West matchup.

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For now, the veteran defensive tackle has another reason to celebrate away from the field, with Zion soon set to become a big brother.

And the announcement quickly attracted congratulations from several familiar names around the league. Among the first to congratulate the couple was Sam Darnold’s wife, Katie Hoofnagle Darnold, whose comment sparked a wave of responses from the NFL community. She wrote: “YAY!!! How incredible.”

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Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Leonard’s former teammate with the New York Jets, wrote, “Congratulations, my brother.”

Seattle wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie, also celebrated the news, commenting, “Mother, such a beautiful Ohana.”

Drew Lock’s wife, Natalie Newman Lock, called the photos “so amazing” and the family “the most perfect, beautiful,” while Krystal Robertson-Harris, wife of defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, also sent her congratulations.