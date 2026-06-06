Cooper Kupp Announces Retirement Stance After Winning Super Bowl With Seahawks

For Cooper Kupp, winning his second Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks seemed like a perfect ride into the sunset after a stellar 10-year career. However, the 32-year-old was quick to shut down any such speculation during his recent media interaction after a recent Seahawks OTA. Furthermore, Kupp described his second Lombardi Trophy as a motivation to continue performing at the highest level.

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“Oh no, never for a second,” he said. “I’m loving playing this game too much, and I just love playing, so I’m enjoying it. So, no, there was never a thought.”

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While Cooper Kupp brushed off these rumors, one of the reasons behind the speculation is the veteran wideout’s age and declining production in 2025. Kupp turns 33 in June and is coming off a season with 70 receptions for 593 yards and two scores in 16 regular-season games.

The 2021 Triple Crown winner put up similar numbers in the playoffs as well. The 32-year-old finished with 157 yards and one touchdown on 15 catches in Seattle’s run to the Big Game. However, Kupp showcased his worth by leading the Seahawks with six receptions on 12 targets for 61 yards in the Super Bowl, his best performance in the playoffs.

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Furthermore, Cooper Kupp’s future in Seattle also gained momentum earlier in the offseason due to his contract. Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks, with $17.5 million fully guaranteed in March 2025.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Cooper Kupp, 10 of the Seattle Seahawks, celebrates winning the NFC West after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103023

In February earlier this year, Kupp’s contract saw some changes as the $9 million in 2026 salary is now fully guaranteed. Since the Seahawks vested the guaranteed money, it means that the veteran wideout will be playing with the Seahawks for one more year. With the changes, Kupp’s salary also goes from $9.35 million last year to $17.47 million in 2026, as he looks forward to playing another season with the defending Super Bowl champs.

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Offensive Player of the Year and wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Ngijba credited the 32-year-old for being a mentor, while describing him as someone who “instantly elevates the entire room,” during an interview with DAZN.

Similarly, head coach Mike Macdonald reiterated JSN’s comments and also praised the veteran and even made a case for his Hall of Fame induction.

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“Cooper is an absolute force multiplier,” the Seahawks head coach said. “An absolute stud of a person, stud of a teammate. This should cement him in the Hall of Fame, in my opinion. Super Bowl MVP (in 2022 with the Rams), two-time champion, all-time great teammate.”

As these comments prove Kupp’s value, the wide receiver appears focused on securing his third Super Bowl ring, even sending a message to former teammate and Los Angeles Rams legend, Aaron Donald.

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Cooper Kupp texts Aaron Donald, “he’s not allowed” to unretire

While teams have continued to make improvements throughout the offseason, the LA Rams made a huge leap by trading for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. While already boasting one of the best defenses in the league, the Rams bolstered their Super Bowl contention further with this move. Immediately after this trade went through, rumors about NFL legend Aaron Donald making a comeback started making the rounds.

Donald retired from the NFL in 2023, but after the Garrett acquisition, reports about the three-time Defensive Player of the Year eyeing a comeback surfaced. Following the growing unretirement rumors, Cooper Kupp immediately texted his former teammate, telling him that he can’t unretire.

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“I already texted him and told him he’s not allowed, so we’re good,” Kupp said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I just texted Aaron and said, ‘Don’t even think about it,’ and left it at that. So, we’re good. I’m not worried about it, because he’s not. Because I told him he can’t. I already nipped it in the bud. No one has to worry.”

With his future in Seattle secured, Cooper Kupp has one goal: to win his third Super Bowl. And if his message to Aaron Donald is any indication, he plans to do whatever it takes to make sure that the Seahawks have a clear path to defend their title.