Cooper Kupp Doesn’t Hold Back on Tough Reality After Rams Exit as Seahawks WR Gets Last Laugh With Super Bowl LX Win

Essentials Inside The Story Cooper Kupp caught a game-winning 13-yard touchdown to eliminate the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles management reportedly urged Kupp to retire before his release last March.

The veteran receiver finished with 47 catches and 593 yards this season.

Cooper Kupp‘s initial struggles faded in the background once he found his footing with the Seattle Seahawks, as he finished the season with a Lombardi trophy in his hand. After a bitter exit from the Los Angeles Rams, the wide receiver had a fair share of struggles for his home team, which he revealed in a recent interview.

“It wasn’t smooth, it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows,” Kupp said. “Day after day, my family showed up for me and the guys on this team, the coaches. I have never run blocked more in my life, but I had so much fun this year.”

After being released from the Rams, Kupp signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks, bringing a wealth of experience and quickly becoming a starter in the lineup. He appeared in 16 games this season, starting 15. While his numbers were much lower than his peak year in 2021, he still made crucial contributions to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl journey.

He recorded 47 receptions and 593 yards this season with 2 touchdowns. He played a pivotal role in the NFC Championship game against his former side, the Rams, scoring a game-winning 13-yard touchdown.

Kupp, 32, initially spent eight seasons with the Rams, winning the Super Bowl in 2021, where he was also named the offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI. Despite his significant contributions, his prime years declined rapidly, and his relationship with the Rams deteriorated in the final days of his career there.

Imago 260209 — SANTA CLARA, Feb. 9, 2026 — Seattle Seahawks Cooper Kupp 3rd L competes during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LX between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, the United States, Feb. 8, 2026. SPU.S.-SANTA CLARA-RUGBY-NFL-SUPER BOWL-FINAL WuxXiaoling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Following a sharp decline in performance with injuries, he was released from the Rams’ $80 million contract, making him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. In fact, Rams management also suggested he retire from football so he could spend his whole career with the franchise. Following the Super Bowl-winning season with the Rams, he missed a total of eighteen games—that’s about one-third of the games.

Amid his career uncertainty, Kupp endured a mentally challenging phase, but his family consistently had his back. When he eventually signed the Seahawks deal in the 2025 season, his family showed the same support, which helped him find his footing again, and he made a great comeback by winning his second Super Bowl trophy, his first with the Seahawks.

While Kupp made an incredible turnaround in his NFL career, he also praised the Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, for his impact on this Super Bowl-winning team.

Cooper Kupp praises Sam Darnold’s rise to Super Bowl glory

In the same interview, Kupp had high praise for the quarterback, Sam Darnold, with whom he showcased a remarkable on-field chemistry. He spoke highly of the Seahawks’ team bonding for the results they produced on the field, while recognizing Darnold’s journey to the top.

“An unbelievable story,” said Kupp. I don’t know there is a quarterback in NFL history who’s done what he has done. To go through the things he had to go through.”

Darnold’s journey to the top has been truly an inspiring story. As the 3rd overall 1st round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he first played for the New York Jets, where he struggled due to inconsistency. When he was traded to the Carolina Panthers, his run was hampered by injuries, with Baker Mayfield becoming a starting QB.

Then, once he signed for the San Francisco 49ers, he became a backup QB to Brock Purdy before finally finding his momentum with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, guiding the franchise to a 14-3 record.

His impressive 2024 season helped him land a new Seahawks deal worth $100 million, and he paid it off by leading the franchise to Super Bowl LX triumph. Just as Kupp’s redemption tested patience and belief, Darnold’s rise to the top was an example of sheer determination.